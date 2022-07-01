Joe Root's ex-England team mate backs him to break Sachin Tendulkar's Test record: 'Nothing stopping him at the moment'

Many of Sachin Tendulkar's batting records are seen as almost impossible to break but his career Test tally looks to be in the sights of one active player for now. Former England captain Joe Root has been on a run scoring spree over the past two years in Test cricket and has become the only active player to cross 10,000 runs in the format.

The 31-year-old scored two centuries in England's recently concluded three-Test series against New Zealand. It took his tally of Test hundreds to 27, which helped him equal Virat Kohli and Steve Smith for most centuries among active cricketers. Root has scored 10,285 at an average of 50.17 in 120 matches and his form has led many to believe that he can surpass Tendulkar's career tally of 15,921, which the India great scored in 200 Test matches at an average of 53.8.

Among them is Root's former England teammate Nick Compton. “I think he can. He’s young and is right up there with Tendulkar in terms of runs scored at 31. Barring a loss of fitness or a major injury, it’s hard not to see someone playing like him scoring runs,” Compton told Sportskeeda.

However, like most other former players, Compton agreed that Root will have to keep up his current form to reach Tendulkar's record. “Joe is an incredible player. When you think of his consistency, he scores runs every time he bats. I think there will come a point when the runs dry up or he has a tough series.

“Between now and Tendulkar’s record, if he can keep going like this, he’ll get there. If there’s a big slump in his form, how will he respond and get through that? That will be the next big challenge for him. At the moment, there’s nothing stopping him. It would be an amazing achievement if he breaks Tendulkar’s record,” said Compton

