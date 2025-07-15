Joe Root, Zak Crawley ‘shook off all differences’ despite ‘grow some f****** b***s' episode: ‘When Siraj got out…’

What a Test match it truly was. A hard-fought five days of Test cricket saw India and England giving it their everything at the Lord's Cricket Ground, and fans have nothing to complain about. Ben Stokes' England registered a narrow 22-run win in the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy to gain a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. India were 112/8 at the lunch break, but Ravindra Jadeja, along with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, put up a valiant fight, bringing the visitors ever so close. Ravichandran Ashwin tips his hat to Joe Root and Zak Crawley for their gesture towards Mohammed Siraj (Action Images via Reuters)

However, when it seemed India would upset the odds and beat England, Shoaib Bashir's delivery got the better of Mohammed Siraj as the ball rolled back onto the stumps, leaving the India's No.11 batter heartbroken.

There was total jubilation in the England camp as Shoaib Bashir, who fractured his finger in the first innings, led the hosts to a victory. However, Siraj was completely crestfallen. England's Joe Root and Zak Crawley were the first ones to approach the Indian pacer to console him and congratulate him and Jadeja for a spirited fight.

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin hailed Root and Crawley for putting their differences with the Indian team aside and showing true gamesmanship after the contest concluded. It must be mentioned that there was constant tension throughout the Lord's Test, with both teams having a crack at each other.

“When Siraj got out, Zak Crawley and Joe Root came to him. That defined cricket for me. That essentially is what Test cricket is. Sometimes we get caught in the spirit of cricket debate, like the time wasting tactics, all that is part and parcel of the game,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel ‘Ash Ki Baat’.

“To win the game, it is important to fight. But at the end of the day, you should be able to shake off the differences. Joe Root and Zak Crawley shook off the differences that had arisen over the last five days,” he added.

‘Joe Root is a gentleman’

The tempers started flaring between India and England on Day 3 after Shubman Gill asked Zak Crawley to “grow some f*****g b***s”. The England opener deliberately wasted time to ensure India didn't get another over in before the close of play.

The sledging continued on the final two days as both teams had a go at each other. However, the spirit of cricket was on full display once the game needed as both England and India appreciated the will to win.

“I have been with Joe Root in the Rajasthan Royals camp, and he is such a gentleman. He performed well in this Test, took an amazing catch and broke Rahul Dravid's record,” said Ashwin.

Ashwin then also recalled India's narrow win against Australia in the Adelaide Test in 2018 and how the Virat Kohli-led side didn't check up on the opponents because they were caught in the euphoria of the win.

“We had won a similar Test at Adelaide Oval. There were partnerships from Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. They needed 28-29 runs when the last wicket fell, and we were just celebrating,” said Ashwin.

“We don't even remember the other team because you are in the moment of celebration. But for Crawley and Root to feel Siraj is hurting, they should put an arm around his shoulder was a definite standout moment for me,” he added.