Shubman Gill's anger didn't end at 'grow some b***s', India captain sarcastically mocked Crawley, charged at him later

Shubman Gill and Zak Crawley were involved in a controversial altercation, on Day 3 of the ongoing India vs England third Test match. Crawley, who opened for England in the second innings, tried to delay the proceedings in the final minutes before Stumps, and received an aggressive response from new India skipper Shubman Gill. Shubman Gill and Zak Crawley were involved in a heated confrontation.(Twitter)

Gill wanted Indian pacers to bowl two overs in the low evening light, saw Crawley’s tactics, and was left utterly angry.

The incident happened when Jasprit Bumrah was bowling India’s first over of the second innings and Crawley created multiple interruptions. He took a double off the second ball, and then pulled away from his stance for the third, complaining about the sight screen. At that moment, Gill shouted from second slip, “Grow some f****** ba**s,” and it was picked by the stump mic. Gill was visibly agry, and Bumrah also looked annoyed as he returned to his mark.

Then the penultimate ball of the over saw Crawley get hit on the glove. He immediately called for the physio, which enraged the entire Indian team, who responded with slow claps in sarcasm. Gill, walked up straight to the batter, and gestured at the pavilion, mocking him.

Crawley wasn’t taking any of it, and he responded, with Ben Duckett having to step in.

Commenting on the incident, former England player Jonathan Trott said, “We don’t know what went on when England were fielding, whether they were dishing it out. But I don’t like the acting from Shubman Gill, as a captain you set the tone. Pointing fingers and getting very confrontational , very much like a previous captain before getting in the face of the opposition. I am all for being competitive and being tough on the field, sometimes you have to rise above it. It sets up nicely for tomorrow’s play.”

Day 3 saw India complete their comeback after they lost three wickets on Day 2. In response to England’s 387, India were bowled out for the same total. Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul dominated the hosts, but then a run out on the stroke of Lunch saw England get their breakthrough.

Soon, Rahul left after his Lunch, having just got his ton. But then India’s middle order also contributed as Ravindra Jadeja got a half-century, and had partnerships with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar. England reached 2/0 after one over at Stumps, and lead by two runs.