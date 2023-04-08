Jofra Archer aims for revival in Mumbai's homecoming game: MI's likely XI vs CSK in IPL 2023 tie

MI's likely XI vs CSK: Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League 2023 on Saturday April 8 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Mumbai suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first game. MI's likely XI vs CSK(AFP)

They posted a sub-par total of 171 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs while batting first. Tilak Varma played a key role with the bat for Mumbai, scoring 84 runs off just 46 deliveries. But, MI's bowlers had very little success as the Bangalore chased down the target with 22 deliveries to spare with eight wickets in hand.

The Rohit Sharma-led side is the most successful franchise in the history of the tournament having won the coveted trophy five times. However, the five-time champions failed to live up to their reputation in the 2022 edition and had their worst season in the IPL as they finished last on the points table.

MI have made some notable additions to their squad in the 2023 auction and will be desperate to get a win on the board after a demoralising defeat in the season opener.

One of MI’s biggest strengths is its power-packed batting line-up. Having the likes of Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Cameron Green and Dewald Brevis in the squad means that MI can rip apart a bowling attack on any given day.

Green is one of the most exciting young players in the world and was one of the most sought-after players in the 2023 auction. He was bought by MI for an eye-watering INR 17.5 cr. He had an underwhelming debut for the franchise and will look to showcase his ability in his first home game.

In the IPL, Suryakumar Yadav has been a marauder with the bat and has toyed with bowling attacks with his 360-degree stroke play. He has featured in 124 matches and smashed over 2600 runs at a strike rate of 136. The ace batter flopped in the season opener but will once again want to light up the Wankhede with his class and make the marquee tournament his own.

Ishan Kishan has been in great form this year having scored a double century for India. He was MI’s highest run scorer last season with over 400 runs and will look to score consistently once again. He too was sent back to the dugout for a paltry score and will look to get back amongst the runs in the second game.

Tilak had a phenomenal 2022 season and notched up almost 400 runs at a strike rate of 131. He has started the 2023 season in the same manner as his 84* was the only reason MI got to a decent total after teetering at 55/4 after 10 overs.

Rohit Sharma had a lean 2022 season and once again struggled with the bat in the opener. His return to form will be paramount for the success of both MI in the IPL and the Indian national side in the upcoming World Cup.

While MI’s batting line-up is one of the best in the league, their bowling could well be one of the worst. Jasprit Bumrah is unavailable for the season as he recovers from a surgery he recently had on a long troubling injury.

Jofra Archer is back fit again and is available for MI, but he cannot be expected to carry the bowling alone and he did not have much impact on the game in the season opener.

The weak MI bowling unit was clear to see for everyone as the RCB openers had a 148-run opening stand and RCB went on to win the game comfortably with eight wickets in hand and 22 balls to spare.

MI will need the bowlers to fire if they are to have a successful 2023 season.

MI predicted XI vs CSK

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk).

Middle Order: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera.

All-Rounders: Tim David, Cameron Green, Hrithik Shokeen.

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla.

Impact Player

Shams Mulani could be brought on in the second innings as an impact player in place of Tilak Varma if MI bat first. While, Vishnu Vinod could be brought on in the second innings as an impact player in place of Piyush Chawla if MI bowl first.

