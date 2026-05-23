Jofra Archer fully committed to RR playoff run despite Michael Vaughan's ‘weird’ criticism: ‘Doesn’t bother him'

Every fresh IPL season tends to bring around the debate regarding how much of their time international stars should commit to the tournament, particularly those who are expected to be all-format stars for their nation. This has historically been a sticking point in particular with England cricket, which sees the start of its Test summer coincide with the end of the IPL. Jofra Archer has been RR's leading bowler as they seek to nail home a spot in the playoffs for IPL 2026. (AP Photo)

Jofra Archer, currently leading the line for Rajasthan Royals in their bid for the IPL title, has been in the news lately as figures such as Michael Vaughan questioned why he was being allowed to prioritise franchise cricket over Test cricket for his country, having been given a pass to miss England’s first Test against New Zealand.

However, in response, Archer has earned support from staff within the RR camp. Assistant coach Trevor Penney spoke to the press and stuck up for Archer, pointing out how the IPL was very rightfully seen as a big tournament by modern-day cricketers as well.

“I’ve read some of those articles. It’s quite weird because it’s a big tournament. Everybody knows IPL is the thing to come to as well. So, if he misses one game for England, then so be it. I think that’s how he’s thinking,” argued the Zimbabwean.

‘Maybe he’s a bit annoyed…' Earlier, Vaughan had spoken about how players opting for the IPL was a growing problem – despite Test regulars Harry Brook and Ben Duckett having notoriously skipped the IPL despite contracts in order to focus on red ball cricket. “If you're playing for England in your Test match, players should be back home playing for England. That's what your central contract says you should be doing,” Vaughan had said.

However, Penney defended Archer by pointing out that the fast-bowler was being a model professional, committing 100% to what he had signed up for at this point in time, even brushing it aside completely and ‘getting on with’ his responsibility to the team.

“It doesn’t bother him, I don’t think. Maybe he’d be a bit annoyed, but I can’t answer for him on that. He’s just getting on as normal. He’s hardly even mentioned it. The guys haven’t even spoken about it. So, it is what it is,” he explained.

Penney accepted it was a situation that made it hard to please everyone, but was still of the opinion that the IPL mattered enough to players now to try and stick around for the business end of the tournament: “You either choose to stay here and annoy people there, or you leave here early and then risk upsetting people here and maybe never coming back to the IPL…” he concluded.