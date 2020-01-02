e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 02, 2020
Home / Cricket / Jofra Archer, Rory Burns miss training ahead of second South Africa Test

Jofra Archer, Rory Burns miss training ahead of second South Africa Test

Fast bowler Archer could not take part for the second successive day because of pains in his right elbow, while Burns injured his left ankle playing football as England warmed up before getting down to cricket practice.

cricket Updated: Jan 02, 2020 21:37 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Cape Town
England's Jofra Archer during the match.
England's Jofra Archer during the match.(REUTERS)
         

Jofra Archer and Rory Burns missed on Thursday England’s final net practice with injuries ahead of the second Test against South Africa.

Fast bowler Archer could not take part for the second successive day because of pains in his right elbow, while Burns injured his left ankle playing football as England warmed up before getting down to cricket practice.

An England spokesman said they were awaiting results of scans on both Burns and Archer, adding that Archer was a “doubt” for the Test, which starts at Newlands on Friday.

If Archer is unable to play it would enable England to play a spinner, probably off-spinner Dom Bess, without having to drop a fast bowler to make room for him.

READ: Another ticket collector on rise in Indian cricket, courtesy Glenn McGrath

Definitely out of contention is left-arm spin bowler Jack Leach, who came to South Africa as England’s number one spinner but went down with illness at the start of the tour and was unable to play in two warm-up games and the first Test in Centurion.

England captain Joe Root said at his pre-match press conference earlier that England would look at all options, including the fitness of Archer, before deciding on their line-up.

Root said he was confident that England could turn things around after their 107-run defeat in the opening Test.

“When our backs are up against the wall we have shown a huge amount of character,” he said. “The most important thing we’ve got to harness is not to wait to be on the back foot but to do it from the outset.”

tags
top news
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
445 Bangladeshi caught returning from India in 2 months, claims BGB chief
445 Bangladeshi caught returning from India in 2 months, claims BGB chief
‘The hug taught me many lessons’: K Sivan on PM Modi’s encouragement
‘The hug taught me many lessons’: K Sivan on PM Modi’s encouragement
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi to remain in jail, next hearing on Jan 30
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi to remain in jail, next hearing on Jan 30
‘Smoke rising in Congress’: Saamana spotlights disquiet in Thackeray cabinet
‘Smoke rising in Congress’: Saamana spotlights disquiet in Thackeray cabinet
MG sells over 3,000 units of Hector SUV in December of 2019
MG sells over 3,000 units of Hector SUV in December of 2019
Did Canada deport Indian students for submitting fake IELTS results?
Did Canada deport Indian students for submitting fake IELTS results?
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
trending topics
GST CollectionHardik PandyaShivam DubePM ModiSara Ali KhanRajkummar RaoBJP Delhi Manifesto

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news