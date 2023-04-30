Jofra Archer under scrutiny as Mumbai look to end losing streak: MI's likely XI vs RR in IPL 2023

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2023 at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on April 30. The Rohit Sharma-led side lost their last two games in a row and will be hoping to get back to winning ways against RR. MI have so far won three and lost four of their seven games this season. They are currently eight in the points table. Archer has been in and out due to injuries this season(Mumbai Indians)

MI lost to RCB and CSK in their opening two games but then bounced back with three wins in a row against DC, KKR and SRH. Mumbai Indians have since lost consecutive games against PBKS and defending champions GT. Last time out against GT, MI lost by 55 runs as they could not chase down the target of 208 set by the GT batsmen as the MI bowlers were hit all over the park. The MI top order capitulated and MI were reduced to 59/5 and eventually ended up with 152/9.

Tilak Varma is currently the top run-getter for the team with 219 runs at a strike rate of 154. Ishan Kishan has scored 183 runs and skipper Rohit Sharma has scored 181 runs in the seven games so far. He is having another inconsistent season and MI will hope that their talismanic captain can soon get back to his best. Cameroon Green has chipped in with 199 runs and has recently started showing good form after two 50 plus scores in the last few games. SKY has also scored 146 runs so far this season but has looked like a shadow of his usual destructive self.

Jofra Archer returned to the team after recovering from injury but was expensive against PBKS and missed the last game due to illness. If fit he will be expected to slot straight back into the line-up in place of Meredith.

Jason Behrendorff and Riley Meredith have done well this season. The two have picked a combined 14 wickets between them so far. Piyush Chawla has been the surprise package for MI so far this season. The veteran spinner is the top wicket-taker for the side with 11 wickets so far at an economy of 7. Cameron Green has also chipped in with 5 wickets. Hrithik Shokeen and Arjun Tendulkar have also chipped in with some important scalps.

Arjun Tendulkar has bowled well so far other than the game against Punjab where he conceded a 31-run over. Shokeen is expected to come back into the side for Kartikeya. Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya or Sandeep Warrier could be Impact player options for MI against GT. MI will need all-round improvement if they are to move up the table and be a part of the playoffs as at the moment they are one of the weakest sides in the tournament.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk).

Middle Order: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David.

All-Rounders: Cameron Green, Hrithik Shokeen.

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla, Arjun Tendulkar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON