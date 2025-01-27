Jomel Warrican hits Sajid Khan with a perfect reversal; takes revenge by imitating John Cena's ‘You can’t see me'

Jomel Warrican got the chance to take revenge against Pakistan's Sajid Khan, but the West Indies spinner didn't back down from it. He mocked the Pakistan spinner after getting out the same way Sajid celebrated his wicket in West Indies' second innings. Sajid pulled out John Cena's 'You Can't See Me' celebration to get under the skin of Warrican. West Indies were bundled out for 244 in the second innings and set a 255-run target for the hosts, which they failed to get as the series ended in a 1-1 draw. Jomel Warrican takes revenge by imitating John Cena's ‘You can’t see me' (X Images)

Meanwhile, the final wicket of Sajid grabbed the attention as Warrican took his revenge by immiating the same John Cena celebration after dismissing for 7 and sealing the win for the visitors. Warrican claimed a five-wicket haul in the second innings and finished with nine wickets in the match -- 19 in the series -- to give the hosts a taste of their own medicine on sharply spinning pitches.

West Indian skipper Kraigg Brathwaite praised the performance of star player Warrican, who scored 36 not out in West the Indies first innings of 163 and took both the man of the match and player of the series awards.

"Apart from his excellent bowling, he always says he's one of the best players of off-spin in the Caribbean, so it's good to see him get some runs along with wickets," he said after the match.

Historic win for West Indies

It was a historic win for the West Indies as the last time they won a Test in Pakistan was in Faisalabad in November 1990, having gone winless on their 1997 and 2006 tours.

Resuming on 76-4 and chasing 254, Pakistan's hopes of victory rested on Saud Shakeel, but Kevin Sinclair had the left-hander caught in the slips for 13 to further dent the home team's fading chances.

Babar Azam top-scored with 31 while Mohammad Rizwan made 25 as Pakistan were bundled out for 133.

Warrican bowled nightwatchman Kashif Ali with a straighter ball for one, leaving Pakistan in tatters at 76-6.

Rizwan added 39 for the seventh wicket with Salman Ali Agha before Warrican dismissed the latter leg before for 15 and then bowled Rizwan to bring the tourists within two wickets of victory which was cakewalk for the visitors then.

The defeat sent Pakistan crashing to ninth and last in the World Test Championship table, while the West Indies finished eighth.