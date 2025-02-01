Jos Buttler fumes, Kevin Pietersen shocked as Harshit Rana for Shivam Dube concussion sub raises huge controversy

Pacer Harshit Rana changed the game as he came in as a concussion substitute, replacing all-rounder Shivam Dube in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The 23-year-old returned with a spell of 3-33 to help the hosts register a 15-run win. However, former England skipper Kevin Pietersen questioned the match officials for allowing Harshit Rana to come in as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube, asking whether "it was like for like". Pacer Harshit Rana, coming in as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube, has become a huge talking point, and not many are pleased with this call. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade) (PTI01_31_2025_000597A)(PTI)

During India's batting innings, Shivam Dube was hit on the helmet and did not come out to the field. Ramandeep Singh was on the field for the powerplay overs, and it seemed like he was the concussion substitute.

However, pacer Harshit Rana was eventually named the concussion substitute. As fate would have it, he turned out to be the game-changer, taking the wickets of Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell and Jamie Overton.

When Harshit Rana took the wicket of Liam Livingstone, Kevin Pietersen was on the air, and he alluded to the fact that Jos Buttler wasn't happy with Harshit Rana coming in as a concussion substitute.

"I'm not sure he is like for like. Jos Buttler was not happy with the substitute before getting out. He was fuming after he got out, walked straight to the dugout and had a word with the coach because he thought it was not like for like," said Pietersen.

"I think the key here is that if you have a look at Shivam Dube, and you ask anybody in the world whether Harshit Rana is a like-for-like replacement, I'm not so sure anyone would have said that they are," he added.

As per Rule 1.2.7.3 of the ICC playing conditions for concussion substitution, “The ICC Match Referee should ordinarily approve a Concussion Replacement Request if the replacement is a like-for-like player whose inclusion will not excessively advantage his team for the remainder of the match.”

On the other hand, Rule 1.2.7.7 states: “The decision of the ICC Match Referee in relation to any Concussion Replacement Request shall be final, and neither team shall have any right of appeal.”

'Very big discussion'

Speaking of Harshit Rana, he made his T20I debut when he came on the field as a concussion substitute, replacing Shivam Dube.

While on commentary, Kevin Pietersen also stated that Harshit Rana coming in as a concussion substitute would be a big talking point if England went down. And this is exactly what happened.

"I think it's going to be a very big discussion if England go down there and Harshit Rana picks up four for nothing," said Pietersen.

With the win in the fourth T20I, India have gained a 3-1 unassailable lead in the five-match series. India and England will square off in the final T20I on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.