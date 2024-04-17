Jos Buttler goes past Virat Kohli, equals Babar Azam: RR's record chase vs KKR is one in a million

Jos Buttler produced one of the best knocks in the IPL to help Rajasthan Royals match their old record with a successful 224-run chase against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. Buttler smashed a brilliant ton and hit the winning run on the final ball of the match to silent home fans at Eden Gardens. Kolkata: Rajasthan Royals batters Jos Buttler and Avesh Khan celebrate after Rajasthan won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match against Kolkata Knight Riders, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI04_16_2024_000368A)(PTI)

Buttler kept his calm and took the game deep to give his team a chance in the tall chase. He kept losing batting partners from the other end but he held his ground and took the onus on himself in the slog overs to get the job done for his side. He came out to bat to open the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal as an impact player and lived up to the role.

Earlier, in IPL 2020, RR scripted the record of highest successful chase in tournament history against Punjab Kings by chasing down a 224-run target. And Buttler made them achieve the feat once again as the inaugural champions equalled it on Tuesday at Eden Gardens.

Highest successful run-chase in IPL

224 - Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings - RR won by 4 wickets - IPL 2020

224 - Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - RR won by 2 wickets - IPL 2024

219 - Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - MI won by 4 wickets - IPL 2021

Most runs added after the fall of 6th wicket in a successful IPL run-chase

103 - RR vs KKR, Kolkata, 2024

91 - RCB vs GL, Bengaluru, 2016 Q1

85 - CSK vs MI, Mumbai WS, 2018

Meanwhile, with his incredible ton, Buttler also pipped Chris Gayle in the list of most centuries in IPL but he is still behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru talisman Virat Kohli. The England star, however, now has more centuries in the IPL while chasing, going past Kohli's tally of two.

Buttler also equalled Pakistan white-ball skipper Babar Azam in registering the most T20 centuries in a successful run-chase.

Most centuries in IPL

Virat Kohli - 8

Jos Buttler - 7

Chris Gayle - 6

Most centuries in IPL run-chases

3 - Jos Buttler

2 - Virat Kohli

2 - Ben Stokes

Most T20 centuries in a winning cause

16 - Chris Gayle

8 - Babar Azam

8 - Jos Buttler

It was a dramatic game of cricket which went to the final over where RR needed 9 runs and Buttler smashed Varun Chakaravarthy for a six on the first ball itself to make the equation easier. However, the off-spinner bounced back and delivered three consecutive dot balls to put some pressure back on Buttler but he was immune to it and took a double on the fifth delivery. With only one player outside circle, the Englishman managed to find the gap inside the circle to get the winning run for his side. He remained unbeaten on 107* off 60 balls which was laced with 9 fours and 6 sices.

Asked to bat first, KKR rode on Sunil Narine's 56-ball 109 to post 223/6 in the allotted 20 overs.

After his team was asked to bat first on a fresh pitch, Narine blazed away to a 49-ball 100 to lead KKR's charge in this top-of-the-table clash at Eden Gardens.

It was a one-man show from KKR as Narine (109 off 56) batted till the 18th over, first stitching 85 runs with Angkrish Raghuvanshi (30) and then adding 51 runs with Andre Russell (13).

However, Buttler had other ideas as he did the job for RR from an extremely difficult position.