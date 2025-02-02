Jos Buttler lists 'impact subs' at toss in ruthless swipe over Dube-Rana concussion sub controversy, Pietersen applauds

England captain Jos Buttler hasn't forgotten the concussion sub controversy from the 4th T20I against India. Buttler took a brutal swipe during the toss for the 5th T20I between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. When asked about his playing XI for the series' fifth and final match, Buttler said there are "four impact subs" for England. ‘We have got four impact subs’, said Jos Buttler during the toss for the 5th T20I, while taking a brutal swipe at the concussion sub controversy. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --(AFP)

For the uninitiated, Harshit Rana came in as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube in the fourth T20I in Pune. However, many believe that this was not "like for like". The likes of Kevin Pietersen, Michael Vaughan, Aakash Chopra and Ravichandran Ashwin lambasted the match officials and referee Javagal Srinath for allowing Harshit to come in.

While conversing with Ravi Shastri during the toss, Jos Buttler remarked that the visitors are playing with four "impact subs." For the unversed, the impact player rule is used in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but not in international cricket.

The impact player rule allows teams to bring in a substitute at any time for a player in the initial starting XI.

During the toss, Buttler said, "We going to chase. We have one change. Mark Wood comes in. And our four impact subs today are Rehan Ahmed, Saqib Mahmood, Gus Atkinson and Jamie Smith."

'Very, very smart from Buttler'

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen could not contain his laughter at what Buttler said during the toss. He also praised the England setup for not making a fuss about the concussion sub after losing the fourth T20I by 15 runs.

"It was real good. I don't think Ravi Shastri picked it up because of the noise in the stadium. It was very funny. He said that he has got four impact subs. Smart, very smart from Buttler. But I actually think the England team has dealt with it really well. The England team haven't moaned, haven't gone to press conferences and said things which they shouldn't have," Kevin Pietersen said during the broadcast for Star Sports.

"They have taken it on the chin. I think there would be a lot of aggression in their bowling. They are not going to make it easy for the Indian batters," he added.

Speaking about the fifth T20I, England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl first. England and India, both made one change to their lineup.

England brought Mark Wood in place of Saqib Mahmood, while India replaced Arshdeep Singh with Mohammed Shami.