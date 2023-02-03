Home / Cricket / Jos Buttler names Team India star as the 'fiercest bowler' he faced, picks Sanju Samson for unique batting skill

Jos Buttler names Team India star as the 'fiercest bowler' he faced, picks Sanju Samson for unique batting skill

Published on Feb 03, 2023 05:23 PM IST

England's white-ball captain picked the Team India star when he was asked on the ‘fiercest bowler’ he had faced during his career so far.

ByHT Sports Desk

England's white-ball captain Jos Buttler enjoyed a stellar 2022; he steered the side to T20 World Cup title in November, and produced a number of memorable outings for the Three Lions across ODIs and T20Is. With Rajasthan Royals, Buttler also won the Orange Cap as he scored a mammoth 863 runs in 17 innings at a brilliant strike rate of 149.05. However, the explosive right-handed batter from England has now revealed the toughest opponent he has had with the ball.

When asked by ESPNCricinfo about the ‘fiercest bowler’ he had ever faced, Buttler named Team India's star bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah has dismissed Buttler on four occasions in T20s, with Buttler having a strike rate of 86.76 against the Indian pacer. In ODIs, however, the duo has hardly faced each other; Bumrah has only bowled six deliveries to Buttler in the fifty-over format, with Buttler scoring two runs.

Bumrah is currently away from action as he continues to nurse a back injury. He had missed the T20 World Cup as well, and wasn't named in the Indian squad for the first two Tests against Australia.

During a 25-question segment, Buttler was also asked to pick a teammate from Rajasthan Royals who could smash the biggest six; the England star picked Sanju Samson.

Buttler was last seen in action earlier this week during the ODI series against South Africa where he smashed a brilliant century (131) in the final match in Kimberley. The visitors were 14-3 at one stage in the innings; however, Buttler and Dawid Malan (118) took England to 246-4 by the time the partnership was broken when Malan miscued a slog high in the air and was caught by wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen.

England eventually went on to win the game by 58 runs but faced a 1-2 loss in the series.

