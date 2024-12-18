‘Just a little sore, but..’: Travis Head drops update on groin issue after opting not to take field in IND's 2nd innings

Star batter Travis Head has provided an update on his fitness after he appeared to struggle during Australia's second innings at the Gabba. Head has been in red-hot form in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy for a couple of centuries and has caused a lot of trouble for the visitors who have failed to find the right plan to get the better of him. The swashbuckling batter has slammed 409 runs at an average of 81.80 this series, but he failed to put up a big score in the second innings at Brisbane. The commentators pointed out that Head had some potential groin issues while running between the wickets. Australia's Travis Head provided an update on his fitness.(AP)

Head admitted to being a little sore, but he expects to be "fine" for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

"Very pleased with the way I am batting at the moment. Just a little sore, but I should be fine (before the next game)," Head, who was adjudged the player of the match, said after the game.

The five-match series is tied 1-1 going into the Boxing Day Test after the drawn affair.

Former pacer Brett Lee called the visuals "worrying signs", noting Head’s limited movement, while former India head coach Ravi Shastri also expressed concern, describing the potential injury as a "body blow" for Australia.

Head did not take the field during India's second innings, fuelling further speculation.

"Travis, he'll be fine. It's a bit of a tight quad. He'll be fine for Melbourne," asserted his captain Pat Cummins.

The left-hander further reflected on his approach this series, attributing his success to adapting well to challenging conditions and staying composed at the crease.

The swashbuckling batter further talked about his batting approach and said he doesn't want to be rigid and has multiple plans to succeed in the middle.

"Challenging wicket. I had to work through the gears. I had different plans, pleased I could get through those. Good partnership with (Steve) Smith," he said on their centuries, contributing to their 241-run massive stand.

'What I've done well this series is assess the conditions': Travis Head

Head also talked about batting with Smith, who returned to the form which helped him play with more freedom.

"I just try to sum up the conditions well. What I've done well this series is assess the conditions. Pleased with the tempo I've batted with. Pretty relaxed communication. Felt like he was back in his rhythm, and he gives me full freedom and confidence knowing he's going to be there for a long while. I feel like I am playing the situation in front of me," he added.