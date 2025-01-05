Just like Australia, can you win this tough cricket quiz? Test your knowledge

Australia registered an emphatic 3-1 win against India to regain the Border-Gavaskar trophy for the first time in 10 years. In the final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Australia chased down a162-run target after lunch on the third day. Virat Kohli reacts with teammates during the trophy ceremony after the fifth Test between India and Australia in Sydney.(AFP)

The series win has also Australia a spot in the World Test Championship final where they will face South Africa at Lord's in June.

We, at Hindustan Times, now have a challenge for all you cricket fans. How well do you know the key moments, players, and performances that defined this epic contest? Take our quiz and put your knowledge to the test. Show us just how closely you followed every twist and turn of this exciting series.

Border Gavaskar 2024 Test Series Quiz

Pressing questions for Indian management

India and Australia have been competing for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy since 1996-1997 and the rivalry has grown to become one of the biggest in Test cricket.

The five-match series that Australia won drew record crowds at multiple venues and broke an 87-year-old attendance record at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last week.

But the crushing loss leave the men who matter in Indian cricket establishment with a lot on their minds when they deliberate on ways to get the house back in order. With six of the completed innings yielding less than 200 runs, one doesn't need a soothsayer to tell what went wrong on the tour.

Regular skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were plagued by technical issues throughout the season. The two legends, who have served Indian cricket for years, now find themselves at the crossroads with both veterans struggling to stem the rot that has set in their batting.

There are a few good youngsters in the fringes and the new World Test Championship cycle would demand that they be given a chance to develop over time.