Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma get subtle 'domestic cricket' message from Gautam Gambhir as Test future hangs in the balance

India head coach Gautam Gambhir, on Sunday, dropped a subtle “domestic cricket” message in addressing the burning question on the future of the team's two senior batters, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, in Test cricket. Gambhir's comment came after India succumbed to a six-wicket loss in Sydney on Day 3 of the fifth match to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a decade. Indian cricket team Head coach Gautam Gambhir with captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during a practice session (ANI Pictures Wire)

Both Kohli and Rohit has been under fire after their poor stretch of run in the traditional format since September last year, which sparked speculations that the two might follow Ravichandran Ashwin's path in drawing curtains to their Test career at the end of the tour of Australia.

The India skipper, who opted out of the final Test of the series owing to his poor run, scored 164 runs in 15 innings during the period at 10.93, comprising one half-century knock. In Australia, his tally was a mere 31 runs, at an average of 6.20, the worst-ever figure recorded by a touring skipper Down Under. For Kohli, he managed 382 runs in 19 innings at 22.47, with one ton and a fifty, which included his worst performance in a home contest during the New Zealand series in November and a forgettable tour of Australia, where he was dismissed by the deliveries outside the off stump seven out of eight times.

What is the future of Rohit and Kohli in Test cricket?

With discussions rife that both the stalwarts of Indian cricket stand on thin ice with selectors yet to take a call if Kohli and Rohit will be considered in the next WTC cycle, which will begin in June with the tour of England, Gambhir remained cagey in the press conference in Sydney, but believed that the two will take a call on their career keeping in mind what is in the best interest of the team.

"I can't talk about the future of any player. It's up to them as well. But yes, what I can say is that they still have the hunger, they still have the passion. They're tough people and hopefully they can continue to take Indian cricket forward. But ultimately, as we all know, that whatever they plan, they will plan for the best interest of Indian cricket," he said.

"My job is to be honest with everyone. It's not like I prioritize only a few players. But my job is to see every player on the same page whether he's debuting or whoever played 100 Test Matches. Have to be fair to everyone," he added.

Gambhir, however, subtly hoped that the two, along with a few others, could make themselves available for the second half of the Ranji Trophy season, which will begin later this month.

"I would always like everyone to play domestic cricket, if they're available. If you've commitment to play red ball cricket then play domestic," he said.