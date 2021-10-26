Kane Williamson has his say on India's 10-wicket loss to Pakistan in T20 World Cup

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said the Blackcaps were keeping a close eye on the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 encounter in Dubai. New Zealand, India and Pakistan are all in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage and with only two teams set to qualify from each group for the semi-final, the matches involving these three teams, bear special significance.

India lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets in what turned out to be a one-side affair. Williamson was impressed with the Babar Azam-led side's performance and termed the atmosphere of the match ‘incredible’.

"We got to the team rooms and watched some cricket matches. It's one of the beauties of a tournament like World Cup, you are often following the progress of other teams. It was an incredible game, India and Pakistan were flying high. It was a fantastic performance," Williamson said of Pakistan's 10-wicket romp against India in Dubai.

Hear from captain Kane Williamson on the eve of the team's first match of the @T20WorldCup against @TheRealPCB. #T20WorldCup

Williamson's New Zealand are set to take on Pakistan in Sharjah on Tuesday and ahead of that the stylish right-hander termed the men in green one of the favourites of the tournament.

"I think Pakistan have come to the T20 World Cup full of confidence, having played in these conditions more than most.

"They certainly put it on show last night and showed why they're one of the favourites in the competition," he said.

New Zealand abruptly ended their Pakistan tour minutes before the first match in Rawalpindi citing a security alert, and England followed suit in a double whammy to the south Asian country's hopes to host international matches regularly.

Furious Pakistan players vented their frustration on social media while cricket board chief Ramiz Raja advised them to channel their anger to improve their on-field performance.

"It was a really disappointing situation," Williamson, who was not part of that squad in Pakistan, told reporters ahead of their Group II opener.

"I know the team that were there were very much looking forward to the occasion and playing cricket over in Pakistan, and it was a real shame that it wasn't able to go ahead.

"But there are also a lot of good relations within the two teams. Over the years they've played a lot against each other, and a number of players have played with each other as well.

"I'm sure it'll be played in the right spirit, but no doubt Pakistan will be well supported, as they always are here in the UAE," Williamson added.