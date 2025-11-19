Kantara, KGF makers Homable Films enter the frame of RCB sale: Report

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have barely had time to enjoy their first IPL title, and already the franchise is being sold every hour on social media. Over the past few days, forwards and fan edits have almost anointed Homable Films - the makers of KGF and Kantara - as the next owners of RCB. Virat Kohli with the IPL trophy after RCB defeated Punjab Kings in the final on Tuesday(ANI)

If we strip away the noise, though, and look deeper, the story is still stuck at the same point: a real sale process, and a rumour filling in the blanks.

Strategic review vs social-media reality

The only fully confirmed development is United Spirits Limited’s decision to launch a strategic review of its investment in Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd, the Diageo-owned subsidiary that holds RCB’s men’s and women’s teams. In its November 5 exchange filing, USL made clear that the review could result in a sale, restructuring, or other change in ownership, and the process is expected to be completed by March 31, 2026.

Homable’s name has entered the frame from two directions. One is fan-led buzz - viral “Homable * RCB” posters and chatter wondering if a homegrown studio could front a Bengaluru takeover. The other is a genuine commercial link: Hombale has been RCB’s official digital content partner since 2023, producing cinematic promos and engagement films around the franchise. Put those together, and it is easy for speculation to snowball into certainty online.

Who are Homable Films?

So, who are Homable, beyond all this chatter? The company is a Bengaluru-based production and distribution house, founded in 2012 by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda. Over the past decade, Homable has moved from Kannada hits like Raajakumara into full-blown pan-India territory with the KGF films, Kantara, and Salaar, collecting huge box-office numbers and multiple awards. In simple terms, they are no longer a regional banner but one of India’s cinema’s most aggressive expansion players.

That profile - deep pockets, blockbuster credentials, and a local identity makes them a plausible candidate in theory. A studio that has already proven it can sell stories across India, tying up with one of the IPL’s most followed brands, ticks every narrative box fans love: hometown pride, cinema-meets-cricket glamour, and a fresh chapter after RCB’s first title.

But plausibility is not the same as paperwork. Current valuations put RCB close to USD 2 billion (around INR 17,000 cr) among the most expensive teams in world cricket. Deals that scale are usually built around investment consortia, private equity, and phased exits.

Equally important is what has not happened yet. There has been no new regulatory filing updating United Spirits’ review, no term sheet made public, and no official statement from Homable confirming talks, stake size, or timelines. The only hard position remains that the owners are exploring their options and expect clarity on the future structure by March 2026.

So for now, the honest summary is this:

There is a real strategic review that could change who controls RCB.

Homable Films are a serious, Bengaluru-based entertainment heavyweight already linked to the team.

... but the leap from there to “Homable have bought RCB” is still just that - a leap. Until someone speaks on record, the story stays in the space of interesting possibility, not confirmed takeover.