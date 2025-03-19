Kapil Dev reacts after Virat Kohli takes a dig at BCCI over 'no family' rule: 'We didn't wait for board to tell us...'

The BCCI's decision to limit the presence of family on tours has created a ripple effect on Indian cricketers. When the news first broke after India's disastrous tour of Australia, players were genuinely worried. Even captain Rohit Sharma, while announcing India's squad for the Champions Trophy, accidentally spilled confidential information on the same when he said ' I will have to sit down with the secretary to discuss a few things. About the family and other stuff." Kapil Dev (L) spoke about BCCI's family diktat after recent remarks from Virat Kohli(PTI)

As per the new protocols, a cricketer’s family is no longer allowed to travel with them on tours that are less than 15 days. Hence, for the Champions Trophy, certain family members, such as Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma, was in town to witness India's matches against Pakistan, Australia and of course, New Zealand. While players have remained tight-lipped about BCCI's fresh set of protocols, Kohli took a swipe at the board for not allowing family on tours. Kohli's point of view was simple: It's difficult to explain the impact of having family around when the going gets tough. While players are obviously around to help each other, family's love and support during difficult times are unmatched.

India's legendary World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has weighed in on the ongoing debate, advocating for a balanced approach that caters to both personal well-being and team responsibilities.

"Well, I don’t know, that’s individual. I think it’s the cricket board’s call," Kapil Dev said on the sidelines of the 'Kapil Dev Grant Thornton Invitational' event.

"My view is, yes, you need family. But you also need a team, all the time."

Kapil, who steered India to their first World Cup victory in 1983, reflected on his playing days and how cricketers of his era managed the balance between professional commitments and personal lives.

"In our time, we used to say to ourselves – not by the cricket board – that the first half of the tour should be cricket, and in the second half, the family should come and enjoy it too. It should be a blend," said Kapil.

The debate

The family diktat has divided opinions within the Indian cricketing fraternity, particularly after Virat Kohli was vocal in supporting family presence on tours. Kohli emphasised the role of loved ones in maintaining a sense of normalcy and emotional stability amid the rigors of international cricket.

During the recently concluded Champions Trophy, Kohli, along with Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami, had their families with them in Dubai. However, they opted not to stay at the team hotel, covering their accommodation expenses personally.

Kohli spoke in great detail about the importance of families, stating that the value of family presence is often undermined.

"It is very difficult to explain to people how grounding it is to just come back to your family every time you have something intense, which happens on the outside," he said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"I do not think people have an understanding of what value it brings to a large extent. And I feel quite disappointed about that because it is like people who have no control over what is going on are kind of brought into conversations and put out at the forefront that, 'oh, maybe they need to be kept away'," Kohli added.