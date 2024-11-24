Kapil Dev reacts as Jasprit Bumrah equals his iconic SENA record: 'Hadn't thought a fast bowler would be discussed...'

Jasprit Bumrah produced a solid performance on the opening day of the Perth Test, putting the Australians under instant pressure with quick three wickets within his first six overs. The premier pacer, who is also India's stand-in captain in the Test in the absence of Rohit Sharma, eventually ended with a five-wicket haul in the innings, registering figures of 5/30 in 18 overs. Kapil Dev was all praise for Jasprit Bumrah after the first innings in Perth(AP/Files)

Former India captain, Kapil Dev, spoke in detail about Bumrah's terrific outing in the first Test, stating that it fills him with delight to see a fast bowling captain. Kapil was India's first pacer-skipper, and had famously led India to 1983 World Cup triumph. The former all-rounder was also India's highest wicket-taker when he retired from the game, registering 434 dismissals to his name in the longest format.

“Special congratulations must be given to Bumrah because it is very rare that bowlers are chosen as captains and it feels very good to see him lead the way he has done,” Kapil told the media during the Vishwa Samudra Golden Eagle Golf Championship, as quoted by PTI.

Kapil lauded Bumrah for bringing fast bowling back into the discussions in the country.

“I need not say anything — his records show (how good he is). He is the top bowler in the world, what else do we need?” he said.

“I hadn’t thought before that a fast bowler would be discussed so much in India but that is happening today and I feel happy and proud about that,” he added.

Bumrah dismissed both openers, Usman Khawaja (8) and Sydney McSweeney (10), and sent star batter Steve Smith packing for a first-ball duck. Pat Cummins, Bumrah's Australian counterpart in the first Test, became his fifth dismissal in the innings.

India in command

The batters made a stellar comeback in the second innings in Perth, with India setting a mammoth target of 534 for the home side, with over two days remaining. Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a century during Day 3 of the Test, scoring a brilliant 161, with KL Rahul also making a return to run-scoring with a gritty 77.

Virat Kohli, meanwhile, also ended a long wait for a Test century, smashing an unbeaten 100 as India declared their second innings at 487/6.