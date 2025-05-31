Karun Nair kisses helmet in stirring celebration after double century on comeback to Indian red-ball setup

Karun Nair delivered a timely reminder of his long-format pedigree with a marathon double century on Day 2 of the first unofficial Test against the England Lions on Saturday. The right-hander’s 272-ball double-ton comes at a time when India has lost two of its biggest batting stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma; furthermore, Nair is part of the Test squad for the England series. The marathon knock has boosted Nair's contention for a spot in the XI when India returns to the format in the first Test on June 20. Karun Nair celebrates his double century for India A against England Lions(X)

Nair appeared assured from the outset as he made his return to Indian colours, albeit in an unofficial match. He displayed a vast array of strokes – crisp drives, powerful pulls, deft steers, and even a reverse sweep – as he punished a tiring Lions attack. His innings included 26 boundaries and a six, and he brought up his double century with a punchy four.

Watch the moment

Nair's innings came to an end after he was caught behind on 204 off 281 deliveries against Zaman Akhter.

The batter, 31, was also a part of Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2025 campaign, making his return to the league after three years on the back of a stellar domestic season.

What makes this effort even more compelling is the absence of rival contender Sai Sudharsan from the India A tour. The left-hander, who had a breakout IPL season with Gujarat Titans, is yet to link up with the red-ball setup in England. With Abhimanyu Easwaran also part of the touring party, the fight for one of the vacant top-order spots has intensified, and Nair may have just taken a decisive lead.

This is not Nair’s first taste of success on English soil. He struck an unbeaten 202 for Northamptonshire in the 2024 County Championship at Edgbaston, also the venue for the second India-England Test. His familiarity with English conditions makes a compelling case for his selection for the opening match.

Nair is one of only two Indian batters – the other being Virender Sehwag – to have scored a triple hundred in Test cricket; his 303* against England in 2016 remains etched in memory. Add his 328 in the Ranji Trophy and this latest double ton, and it’s clear: Karun Nair doesn’t do small scores.