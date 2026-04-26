Karun Nair under fire after dropping two catches of Shreyas Iyer against PBKS: ‘At least do some fielding’

Delhi Capitals had a night that should have belonged to KL Rahul. Instead, it became a brutal case study in how even 264 can become unsafe when catches go down and pressure turns untidy. Karun Nair throws the ball during the IPL 2026 match between DC and PBKS. (PTI)

Former India opener Virender Sehwag tore into Karun Nair after Delhi Capitals’ six-wicket defeat to Punjab Kings, saying the substitute fielder had failed to take his chance after dropping Shreyas Iyer twice during PBKS’ record chase.

Sehwag slams Karun Nair after two dropped catches Speaking to Cricbuzz, Sehwag said Karun Nair’s mistakes were unacceptable, especially because he was not part of the playing XI and had come on only as a fielder after KL Rahul left the field due to dehydration.

“It’s just not acceptable. Firstly, you aren’t getting matches. And now, when you have a chance as a fielder, at least do some fielding. If you drop catches even there, then the captain will think that since he dropped catches, let us not pick him,” Sehwag said.

The criticism came after a dramatic collapse in Delhi’s control over the match. Rahul’s unbeaten 152 had powered DC to 264/2, a total that usually leaves the chasing side with very little room for error. Punjab, however, stayed alive through a furious chase led by Shreyas Iyer, who finished unbeaten on 71 off 36 balls and helped his team overhaul the target in 18.5 overs.

Nair’s fielding errors came at a crucial stage of the chase. Shreyas, then already set, offered two chances in quick succession near the straight boundary. Nair first failed to hold on at long-off and then put down another chance at long-on. Delhi were hunting for a breakthrough, Punjab still had a steep chase ahead, and both drops allowed the PBKS captain to continue controlling the finish.

Virender Sehwag said a player cannot restrict his value to only one skill, particularly when he has been asked to do a specific job on the field.

“All of this happens. Just because you are a batter, batting isn’t your only job. Picking catches and completing run outs are also your jobs. Sorry to say, but Karun Nair, you came in just to field, dropped two catches and because of those two drops, you lost the game,” Sehwag said.

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The defeat was particularly damaging for Delhi because they had done enough with the bat to win most T20 matches. Rahul’s innings had given them a massive platform, but Punjab’s chase kept gathering pace as DC failed to close moments in the field. Captain Axar Patel also admitted after the game that Delhi deserved to lose because of their fielding.

Sehwag’s sharpest point was about selection trust. Nair was already outside the XI, and in Sehwag’s view, such chances become critical for players trying to force their way back.

“If I am the captain and he is a very important player and drops two catches, I can ignore that. But if he isn’t in the playing XI and asks me for a chance, I will say that you aren’t playing because of the dropped catches,” Sehwag added.

R Ashwin later offered a softer view, pointing out that substitute fielders can be thrown suddenly into high-pressure moments. But Sehwag’s argument stayed rooted in match consequence. Delhi did not lose because of one moment alone, but Nair’s two missed chances came against the one batter Punjab could not afford to lose, and the one batter Delhi had to remove.

In a chase of 265, PBKS still needed perfection. Delhi gave them lives. Shreyas took them.