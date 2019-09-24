‘Kaun hai re ye pagal’: Yuvraj Singh reveals hilarious episode between Sourav Ganguly and Dinesh Karthik

cricket

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 12:41 IST

Indian cricket has always had characters, both on and off the field and there are several anecdotes which become part of cricketing legends. Recalling one such experience, Dinesh Karthik, who has been part of the Indian team since 2004, spoke about his first meeting with Sourav Ganguly.

The wicket-keeper batsman narrated the incident on a talk show: “I was a substitute in that game and I had to carry drinks to the players. I was running towards the players to give them drinks and accidentally, I slipped and fell on Dada. He got frustrated and yelled, “Where do you get these players from, who is he?”

Although, this episode was aired long back, it has suddenly found relevance after Yuvraj Singh, who too was part of that team, echoed Karthik’s words. Taking to Twitter, Yuvraj wrote: “dada exact words! Kaun hai re ye pagal ! kahan se pakad ke Latien hai in the middle of India vs Pak tense game! @DineshKarthik your hilarious @ImRo45.”

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 dada exact words! Kaun hai re ye pagal ! kahan se pakad ke Latien hai 🤣🤣🤣🤣 in the middle of india vs pak tense game ! @DineshKarthik your hilarious @ImRo45 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 21, 2019

It was not a very memorable match for India as they were downed by Pakistan by 7 wickets. Mohammad Yousuf scored an unbeaten 81 runs while Irfan Pathan was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 9-1-34-3. Both Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh were dismissed for ducks in the match.

Dinesh Karthik was axed after India’s campaign in the World Cup came to an end and his future with the Indian team remains rather bleak. The selectors have identified Rishabh Pant as the primary wicket-keeper for India across all the three formats. However, the Tamil Nadu wicket-keeper would want to send across a strong message to the selectors by racking up runs in the Vijay Hazare trophy.

