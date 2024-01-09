Keshav Maharaj says 'Ram Siya Ram' song that got Virat Kohli's hands folded in IND vs SA Test was his wish

The 'Ram Siya Ram' song, played every time South Africa cricketer Keshav Maharaj walked out to bat in the recent white-ball and Test series brought out the best reactions from Indian cricketers. Leading the way were KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. The first time the song was played was during the ODI series. Rahul, the captain and keeper of the side, couldn't help but ask Maharaj during the third ODI if the song was played every time he made his way into the middle. When the left-arm spinner replied in the affirmative, Rahul had a big laugh. The conversation was caught on the stump mic. Kohli's gesture when Maharaj walked out to bat in IND vs SA 2nd Test

The best reaction, however, came during the second Test in Cape Town. Hearing the song play in the background when Maharaj was walking out to bat on Day 1 of the second Test, Virat Kohli, who was standing at slips, made a heartwarming gesture as the song reverberated throughout the stadium. Kohli folded his hands and made an archer-like pose in a fitting tribute to Lord Rama in Hindu mythology.

About a week later, Maharaj revealed that the song was played on his request. "Obviously, something that I put forward to the media lady and requested that song to be played," he told PTI.

The left-arm spinner who didn't bowl a single delivery in the second Test dominated by the fast bowlers, said it was his way of showing gratitude to the God.

For Maharaj, the Durban-born cricketer of Indian origin, Lord Ram is his greatest strength.

"For me, God's been my greatest blessing and if I get an opportunity it's the least I can do and it gets you in the zone and get that respect from other players. Respecting religion and culture is important but it's a nice feeling to hear 'Ram Siya Ram' being played in the background," Maharaj said.

Maharaj will feature in the SA20 League, which will kick off on Thursday. He will lead the Durban Super Giants against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the opening clash of the second season of the league at St George's Oval in Port Elizabeth.

On captaining Durban's Super Giants in SA20 Cricket League, South African cricketer Keshav Maharaj said, "...We had a taste of how it was last year, including the quality of the tournament. We can do a lot better than what we did last year...The transition from test cricket to T20 is always a lot different...We are playing some of the best cricketers in the world now. So it's good preparation for the World Cup in a few months."