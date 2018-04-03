Kevin Pietersen surprises fans, tweets a heartfelt post in Hindi

Kevin Pietersen, the former England captain, recently posted a message on Twitter, celebrating the increase in population of one-horned rhinos at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

What made Pietersen’s post eye-catching was the fact that it was in Hindi.

“Yeh bohut achi Khabar hai, isse Padne ke liye mein bohut Khush hoon, india mein appse bohut pyar karta hoon aur aapke jaanwaro se bhi bohut pyar karta hoon. @sorai2018 aapke sabhi pyaare jaanwaro se pratibrad hai. Hum rhinos se suruwatt kar rahe hai. Mein bohut khush hoon,” Pietersen’s tweet read.

“This is very good news. I am very happy after reading this. India, I love you very much and I also love your wildlife very much. @sorai2018 are committed to all your (India) lovely animals. We are starting with Rhino’s.”

The image shared by Pietersen had a great news regarding the rhino population in the park. ‘A census within the Kaziranga Nationwide Park has counted 2,413 one-horned rhinos- up 12 from 2015.’

Pietersen, who retired from all forms of cricket earlier this year, finished with 13,797 runs across formats.

The 37-year-old’s tweet, though, is not the first time an international cricketer has posted in Hindi.

In October last year, New Zealand players Ross Taylor engaged in a comical conversation with Virender Sehwag.

Well played @RossLTaylor Darji ji . Great effort after handling the pressure of Diwali orders .#indvsnz — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 22, 2017

Thanks @virendersehwag bhai agli Baar Apna order time pe Bhej dena so Mai Apko agli Diwali ke pehle deliver kardunga ....happy Diwali — Ross Taylor (@RossLTaylor) October 23, 2017

Taylor replied in Hindi after Sehwag congratulated the former Kiwi skipper by calling him ‘Darji’.