MS Dhoni’s Padma Bhushan Award remind stars of 2011 Cricket World Cup win

MS Dhoni, the Indian cricket team’s 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup winning skipper, was conferred the Padma Bhushan Award - India’s third highest civilian award – by President Ram Nath Kovind in a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday.

Clad in his army uniform, Dhoni, who holds the position of Honorary Lieutenant Colone in the Territorial army, did the customary march to receive the award from Kovind as wife Sakshi looked on.

Of course Twitter loved Dhoni’s new avatar, and the fact that he received the honour on April 2 – the exact same date that he had led India to World Cup glory over Sri Lanka seven years ago.

From former teammates to fans to politicians, here are some of the best congratulatory messages Dhoni received.

Congratulations Lieutenant Colonel MS Dhoni on receiving the Padma Bhushan, 7 years to the date since we won the World Cup ! pic.twitter.com/xjgjrHr4Ng — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 2, 2018

The march past, the salute, the holding of the certificate, everything done so beautifully. Congratulations Lt. Colonel MS Dhoni of 106 Para TA Batallion on the #PadmaBhushan ! pic.twitter.com/sIXRt2GUqj — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 3, 2018

Congrats @msdhoni on your Padma Bhushan award. Fittingly given on the anniversary of our WC triumph. I am sure more such honors are on the way. #PadmaBhushan #MSDhoni — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) April 2, 2018

125 crore Indians are proud of the achievements of all those who have been conferred the #PeoplesPadma. Their unique achievements will inspire generations to come. pic.twitter.com/P0NtL8I9e8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2018

#PresidentKovind presents Padma Bhushan to Shri Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Sports. One of India's most successful cricket captains, @msdhoni is only Indian captain to win all three ICC limited-overs trophies pic.twitter.com/PKTM6LZs38 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 2, 2018

Congratulations to the legendary Cricketer @msdhoni and international Billiards player @PankajAdvani247 on being awarded Padma Bhushan today in Rashtrapati Bhawan. Felt proud to see M.S. Dhoni in his army uniform on this occasion, accompanied by his wife Sakshi. pic.twitter.com/bLhWRfLAlm — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 2, 2018

7 years back on this day he won us the World Cup.. 7 Years later on this day he has been given the Padma Bhushan and the man whose shirt reads No.7 has a million heart... You are the pride of our country !#MSDhoni | @msdhoni | #PadmaBhushanMSD pic.twitter.com/IQZPLnDk4y — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) April 2, 2018