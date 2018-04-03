 MS Dhoni’s Padma Bhushan Award remind stars of 2011 Cricket World Cup win | cricket | Hindustan Times
MS Dhoni’s Padma Bhushan Award remind stars of 2011 Cricket World Cup win

MS Dhoni was awarded the Padma Bhusan Award by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Monday.

cricket Updated: Apr 03, 2018 12:26 IST
HT Correspondent
President Ram Nath Kovind confers Padma Bhushan to Indian cricketer M.S. Dhoni during the Padma Awards 2018 function at Rastrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday.
President Ram Nath Kovind confers Padma Bhushan to Indian cricketer M.S. Dhoni during the Padma Awards 2018 function at Rastrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

MS Dhoni, the Indian cricket team’s 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup winning skipper, was conferred the Padma Bhushan Award - India’s third highest civilian award – by President Ram Nath Kovind in a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday.

Clad in his army uniform, Dhoni, who holds the position of Honorary Lieutenant Colone in the Territorial army, did the customary march to receive the award from Kovind as wife Sakshi looked on.

Of course Twitter loved Dhoni’s new avatar, and the fact that he received the honour on April 2 – the exact same date that he had led India to World Cup glory over Sri Lanka seven years ago.

From former teammates to fans to politicians, here are some of the best congratulatory messages Dhoni received.

