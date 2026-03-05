Kevin Pietersen's cheeky verdict for India vs England clash, predicts New Zealand's opponents for T20 World Cup final

New Zealand booked their place in the T20 World Cup final in commanding fashion, riding on a stunning century from Finn Allen that left South Africa reeling. The right-hander tore into the bowling from the outset, setting the tone for a relentless 170-run chase. The Proteas attack had no answers as the Kiwi openers piled on 117 runs for the first wicket, effectively shutting the door on any fightback. What looked like a competitive target quickly lost its sheen as boundaries flowed freely. New Zealand stormed to victory in just 12.5 overs, claiming the win with nine wickets in hand and sending a clear warning ahead of the final. Kevin Pietersen has predicted a New Zealand vs England final (PTI)

Allen produced a sensational unbeaten century off 33 balls, striking 10 fours and eight sixes. His explosive innings powered New Zealand to a total of 173-1, dismantling South Africa’s hopes of reaching a second consecutive T20 World Cup final. The Kiwi openers’ dominant performance left the Proteas reeling, and Allen’s record-breaking knock became the defining moment of the match, putting New Zealand firmly in the title race.

New Zealand will take on the winner of Thursday’s clash between India and England in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, former England captain Kevin Pietersen has already weighed in, sharing a playful tweet suggesting that Sunday’s summit showdown at Narendra Modi Stadium will see New Zealand face England, hinting at his confidence in the visitors’ chances.

"So NZ versus England in the final of the T20 WC on Sunday. Should be a great game……" Pietersen wrote on X.