Key Team India questions IPL 2021 can answer

Virat Kohli got off the mark in IPL 2021 in a rather awkward manner. Against Trent Boult’s length ball on the stumps, the RCB captain leaned to play on the on-side but got a leading edge as the ball raced to the straight boundary. No matter how they came, he would have taken those runs any day. The demand of the format is such.

Another demand this format makes is constant tinkering and a healthy disregard for conventional cricketing wisdom. It showed in the position Kohli was batting—as opener. Kohli was India’s best batsman by miles at the 2016 T20 World Cup. He batted at No. 3. With a tally of 273 in 5 games he was the force behind the hosts reaching the semi-final. Yet, with the 2021 World Cup in view, he has a different plan in mind—open the batting and open up the space to pack the middle order with power hitters. There is a lot at stake for Kohli at the World Cup, scheduled in India in October: win his first ICC trophy as captain, end India’s eight-year drought at ICC events and also win their first major trophy in T20 since 2007.

This IPL will be a proving ground for both players and new ideas that need to be tested or fine-tuned. With that in mind, we will track a few key questions (should Kohli open the batting?) and a few key players (who will be the preferred spinner?) through the duration of IPL, looking at the same set of data going into the tournament, at its mid-stage and at the end. Here’s the first of a three-part series.

Will Shikhar Dhawan make the team?

Once India’s go to opener at the ICC events, the left-hander has fallen out of favour. Off-form in T20s and intense competition from a top-heavy line-up means Dhawan will have to be an absolute beast in this IPL. After all, he was the second highest scorer (618) at the IPL 2020 for DC.

The KL Rahul conundrum

Rahul is a T20 giant and one of the chief contenders for the opener’s slot. Yet, his strike rate is an issue; he does not start with a bang, nor does he accelerate significantly later.

Suryakumar Yadav or Ishan Kishan?

India's World T20 probables

In Yadav, India have found their version of a “360” player. A big hitting, fearless and innovative batsman. He made his debut for India in the T20 series against England in March and his progress for Mumbai Indians will be closely tracked by the team management. Kishan, the young left-hander was one of the primary factors (516, 14 matches) in Mumbai Indians winning the IPL 2020. He opened and also played at No. 3 in the England T20I series. His prowess against spin in the middle overs is only second to Kohli among Indians.

Who will be India’s frontline spinner?

That spot used to belong to Yuzvendra Chahal, but it’s slipping away. In India, the spinner’s role will be crucial in the World Cup and there are some bright new players to consider, like Washington Sundar, who’s also a very strong batsman, and Axar Patel. Not to forget that R Ashwin.

Is Bhuvi still the best?

He has been India’s biggest comeback story in recent times. Once India’s No. 1 pacer, a spate of injuries derailed his career. Against England, however, Bhuvi again showed his ability to provide breakthroughs. He had an economy of 4.65. If he can do well for SRH, a place in India’s World Cup XI will follow.

Partnering Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is in a league of his own and will spearhead India’s bowling attack, but who will be his partners? T Natarajan, the emerging star of IPL 2020, brings in variety with his left-arm pace. Shardul Thakur has promise but has struggled in Powerplay. Navdeep Saini has been around for a while with a whole lot of pace but a poor strike rate. Deepak Chahar is a rising star, but he needs to take more wickets.

A moustache thing

A thumb injury forced Ravindra Jadeja out for some time now. He is back with CSK, a franchise looking for redemption after missing the playoffs in 2020. Jadeja is brilliant with both bat and ball, but now he needs to prove himself on comeback.

