Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Khan saab, ek request hai....Within one hour, Boeing khada tha for KKR team': Wasim Akram's unheard Shah Rukh story

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 27, 2025 10:01 AM IST

During his KKR tenure, Wasim Akram came across a wonderful moment that showed the love, care and admiration KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan has for his players.

After overcoming his struggle with drug addiction, Pakistan legend Wasim Akram landed a job in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the bowling coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders, where he spent six seasons, between 2010 and 2016. During his tenure, he came across a wonderful moment that showed the love, care and admiration KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan had, and still has, for his players.

Former KKR coach Wasim Akram recalled an unheard story of Shah Rukh Khan
Former KKR coach Wasim Akram recalled an unheard story of Shah Rukh Khan

In an interview with VU Sports, as quoted by the Indian Express, Akram recalled an incident from the 2012 IPL season, where he had made a request to Shah Rukh regarding how the players would get tired as they would be reaching the venue on the eve of the game. Akram was concerned that the exhaustion might have an impact on the result. But the Bollywood superstar assured him not to worry and then arranged a Boeing within an hour for the entire team.

Akram said: “I think this happened during the 2012 IPL season. Our knockout match was in Kolkata, and I remember we were going to arrive via, via some place. Shah Rukh Khan was there, so I asked him, ‘Khan saab, ek request hai (Mr Khan, I have a request)’. I said, ‘Ladke bade thak jayenge, hum kal pahunchenge, parso match hai. Toh agar ek private plane (The team will get extremely tired. We’ll reach tomorrow, and the match is the day after. If a private plane could be arranged)…’ He said, ‘Thak jayenge ladke? Koi problem nahi (They’ll get tired you say, no problem)’. Within one hour, pura Boeing jahaaz khada tha for the whole team.”

Later in his autobiography, Akram revealed how important the KKR job was for him after spending his days in a drug rehabilitation centre in Lahore under "brutal" conditions. He wrote: “Movies conjure up an image of rehab as a caring, nurturing environment. This facility in Lahore was brutal: a bare building with five cells, a meeting room and a kitchen.” He added, “Once out, I tried to keep calm, to get centred. Shah Rukh Khan offered me an attractive job as the bowling coach at Kolkata Knight Riders – my first senior coaching role anywhere.”

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with KKR vs PBKS Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with KKR vs PBKS Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / 'Khan saab, ek request hai....Within one hour, Boeing khada tha for KKR team': Wasim Akram's unheard Shah Rukh story
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On