Kia Super League: Duck for Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma shines for Western Storm

Deepti was instrumental in taking his side to a competitive total in the encounter and then, he returned with figures of 3/18 as Storm won the match by four runs.

cricket Updated: Aug 22, 2019 23:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Deepti Sharma in action for Western Storm in Kia Super League.
Deepti Sharma in action for Western Storm in Kia Super League.(Twitter)
         

Indian women’s cricket team all-rounder Deepti Sharma scored 32 off 26 deliveries and took three wickets to guide Western Storm to a thrilling win over Surrey Stars in their Kia Super League encounter. Deepti was instrumental in taking his side to a competitive total in the encounter and then, he returned with figures of 3/18 as Storm won the match by four runs.

On the other hand, compatriot Smriti Mandhana was unable to impress as she was dismissed for a dick. Deepti’s three wickets – opener Dane van Niekerk for a duck, Stars captain Natalie Sciver and Marizanne Kapp – played a major role as the defending champions were unable to chase down the target of 160.

After winning the toss, Storm were rattled early with Mandhana and skipper Heather Knight throwing away their wickets. Rachel Priest staged their comeback with a 16-ball-44 along with Fran Wilson who scored 27. However, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and a late onslaught from Deepti and Sophie Luff (32) took them to 159.

Chasing 160, Stars lost both openers for 0 as Claire Nicholas had Lizelle Lee caught behind while Deepti castled van Niekerk. Sciver (31) and Sarah Taylor (73) put together a partnership of 70 but that was not enough.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 23:00 IST

