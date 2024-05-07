 Kieron Pollard hints no rest for Jasprit Bumrah in remaining matches: 'We're all here to play an entire IPL' | Crickit
Kieron Pollard hints no rest for Jasprit Bumrah in remaining matches: 'We're all here to play an entire IPL'

ByHT Sports Desk
May 07, 2024 04:03 PM IST

Kieron Pollard stated that the team's plan is to play an entire plan and not think much about things that are too far ahead of them.

Mumbai Indians assistant coach Kieron Pollard has hinted that the franchise is not thinking of giving rest to premier India pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the remaining matches of IPL. Five-time champions MI are struggling this season with just four wins in 12 matches as they are placed at the ninth spot on the points table. They still have a slim mathematical chance of qualifying for the playoffs

Mumbai Indians bowler Jasprit Bumrah is leading the Purple Cap race at the moment with 18 wickets in 12 matches.(PTI)
Mumbai Indians bowler Jasprit Bumrah is leading the Purple Cap race at the moment with 18 wickets in 12 matches.(PTI)

Bumrah has been the standout bowler for MI this season and leading the Purple Cap race at the moment with 18 wickets in 12 matches. However, some fans want Hardik Pandya and Co. to take a bold decision to rest Bumrah for the rest of the matches to keep him fresh for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Meanwhile, when Pollard was asked about the same in the post-match press conference on Monday, he indicated that they don't have such plans.

"I certainly haven't had any discussions about that," Pollard told media after the game when asked if there are any plans to rest Bumrah from MI's remaining two matches keeping in mind the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Also Read | T20 World Cup selection, press conference played a part in Rohit Sharma's nosediving IPL form: Pollock on India captain

The former MI all-rounder stated that the team's plan is to play an entire plan and not think much about things that are too far ahead of them.

"I don't think that's my role and function at this point in time. But let's see what happens. We are all here to play an entire IPL. Sometimes when we think too far ahead of different things, thinking about World Cups, all these things could affect performances even from before the team was selected," he further added.

Pollard further said their main aim is to finish the season on a high.

"For us and in our camp, the most important thing is finishing off the IPL and let's see what happens after that. When he leaves the IPL and he goes into the Indian team, I think that's where that concession will take place," Pollard added.

MI's last IPL game is against Lucknow Super Giants at home on May 17. The T20 World Cup, to be co-hosted by USA and the West Indies, will begin on June 1.

Kieron Pollard hints no rest for Jasprit Bumrah in remaining matches: 'We're all here to play an entire IPL'
