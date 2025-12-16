KKR break silence on historic INR 25.20 crore bid on Cameron Green: We were keen, but not attached

Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore on Tuesday opened up about the franchise’s decision to acquire Australia all-rounder Cameron Green for a record INR 25.20 crore at the IPL 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi. Mysore revealed that while Green stayed within KKR’s financial range for a significant period, the franchise was careful not to get emotionally invested or breach its pre-set budget limits. Australia's Cameron Green joined KKR for IPL 2026(PTI)

Green lived up to the hype, with KKR and Chennai Super Kings predictably dominating an intense bidding war. After Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians initiated the process, Chennai entered the fray, pushing the price past INR 16 crore. Kolkata eventually landed the Australian for INR 25.20 crore, making him the most expensive overseas buy in IPL auction history.

Speaking to the press during the session break, Mysore said Green was always a key part of KKR’s auction plans, but stressed that the franchise avoided emotional decision-making. The purchase reduced KKR’s remaining purse to INR 39.1 crore, leaving them behind Chennai Super Kings ( ₹43.40 crore) at that stage of the auction.

"Very happy, something we were focused on and hoping. Happy with the price with which we got him. Always a concern as to what we would’ve done had the price gone higher. Fact is we were very keen, but not so attached. If we felt it would affect rest of the auction, we would’ve let it go. Fortunately, came within the range we were looking at. He adds lot to our team, especially with our new power coach Andre Russell, very nice to have a young allrounder," he said.

KKR will be Green's third franchise in the IPL. His last appearance in the tournament was in 2024, where he played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In 12 innings, he scored 255 runs at a strike rate of 143.25. He also picked up 10 wickets in 13 matches at an economy of 8.61.He made his IPL debut the year before, for Mumbai Indians.

“Him having had IPL experience, we know what he does with bat and ball. Couldn’t be happier. Tough to say how far we would’ve gone, lot of it would’ve depended on rest of the plans. We were getting close,” Venky added.

Although Green’s winning bid was INR 25.20 crore, he will only receive INR 18 crore due to the IPL’s new “maximum fee” rule. Introduced last year, the rule prevents overseas players from exploiting mini auctions to demand inflated prices. Any amount above the cap is directed to BCCI’s player welfare fund. Under the rule, the maximum fee for overseas players in a mini auction cannot exceed the highest retention price from the previous mega auction, which was set at INR 18 crore in 2025.