KKR's classy gesture towards SRH after beating them in IPL final: 'One bad game doesn't define…'

Kolkata Knight Riders displayed class on social media after registering a clinical win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the summit clash of IPL 2024. They lifted the coveted IPL trophy for the third time to reduce the gap between them and five-time champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Shreyas Iyer (L) walks past his Sunrisers Hyderabad's counterpart Pat Cummins after the toss.(AFP)

KKR played consistent cricket this season and stamped their authority over Sunrisers thrice, including in the final, to become the champions.

In the summit clash, SRH skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first as he wanted to put pressure on KKR by posting a big score. However, the decision backfired massively for them as they failed to read the pitch well as their batting collapsed miserably. It was Mitchell Starc who drew the first blood in the first over to get rid of Abhishek Sharma and everything went downhill for them from there. He also dismissed Rahul Tripathi in the next over to break their back.

Meanwhile, Andre Russell claimed three crucial wickets - Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad and Pat Cummins which didn't allow SRH to bounce back in the game. They were bundled out for just 113 - the lowest score in the history of IPL finals.

Chasing the target, KKR lost in-form Sunil Narine early for 6, but Venkatesh Iyer smashed the Hyderabad bowlers all around the park in the powerplay to take the game away from them completely. Venkatesh remained unbeaten on 52 off just 26 balls as KKR chased down the target in 10.3 overs to seal the third IPL title for Kolkata.

Meanwhile, after the match, KKR posted a note for Sunrisers and lauded them for their exceptional season for their incredible performances.

"Respect for @SunRisers. One bad game doesn't define the exceptional season you've had in any way. Some unforgettable performances, and a top #TATAIPL2024 season for the men in orange," KKR posted on X.

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer was highly impressed with his team's performance and said that the team played like 'invincibles' throughout the season to lift the title.

"Absolutely comprehensive. This is what we demanded from the team and every individual. They stood up to the right occasion and the feeling is hard to express. It (wait) was so long, longer than the match. We played like invincibles throughout the season. There's so much to cherish right now. It is pleasing, the performance has been flawless throughout. I am running out of words right now. We have been tremendous from game one, we stepped up today. All we demanded from ourselves was to back each other whatever the situation is. The game could have either way," the KKR captain said.