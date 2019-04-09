KKR Predicted XI vs CSK: Kolkata Knight Riders’ predicted XI against MS Dhoni’s CSK

Kolkata Knight Riders, a team which has made all the headlines this season primarily because of the exploits of one man, Andre Russell will now take on Chennai Super Kings. Yes, Andre Russell will get all the attention, but the local boy, Dinesh Karthik knows that the rest of the players too have to step up and give a better account of themselves.

Karthik knows the Chepauk surface very well and hence, this will dictate the side he picks for the encounter. The form of Prasidh Krishna is a worry for Karthik, and although, the young man has received the backing of his skipper over the last two seasons, he could be walking a very tight rope. The KKR management could be tempted to use Sandeep Warrier instead of Krishna and see how his goes on a sluggish surface in Chennai.

The win against Rajasthan Royals was a very dominant one and should give the side a much-needed boost against CSK, but now the skipper would other players to step up against a formidable unit.

After this match, they play three matches at home and hence, a win here could be a massive shot in the arm for Dinesh Karthik and team. Having said this, the side has won just two out of the eight games they have played against Super Kings in Chennai.

This is how we believe Kolkata Knight Riders could line up for this match against Chennai Super Kings:

Predicted XI: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c, wk), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Harry Gurney, Sandeep Warrier

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 12:55 IST