'KKR wouldn't want RCB in final': Shreyas Iyer's men sent 'IPL title is theirs' warning despite cruising win over SRH
Kolkata Knight Riders were handed a key warning despite the side reaching the IPL 2024 final on Tuesday.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru made an emphatic comeback in the second half of the IPL 2024 season to qualify for the playoffs last week. After managing to win just one of their first eight matches, the side went on a six-match winning run to qualify for the Eliminator, where they face the Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. RCB defeated Chennai Super Kings in their do-or-die match last Saturday, clinching the coveted spot.
With the momentum on their side, Faf du Plessis' men will look to continue on their winning run and former India pacer Varun Aaron believes that the Royal Challengers are a side that every team – including finalists Kolkata Knight Riders – will be wary of. Aaron claimed that even KKR wouldn't want the RCB to qualify for the final.
“On paper, definitely they (KKR) will be favourite. But of course, the result is decided on the day. It doesn't matter if your team is the best or the worst. I don't think KKR would want RCB, because they have the momentum. If RCB reach the final, they will have the belief that the trophy is theirs; nobody can stop them,” Aaron told ESPNCricinfo.
RCB meet the struggling Rajasthan Royals in their Eliminator match; RR have had a contrasting season to the Royal Challengers. They had a horrid second half, with the side yet to register a win this entire month.
“There are still important matches left. The pressure of the final is entirely different. KKR wouldn't want RCB to qualify for the final, because they are coming with the belief that they want to win the IPL,” Aaron further said.
Virat Kohli in top form
RCB's batting lineup has been particularly impressive in their remarkable comeback. While Virat Kohli had been consistent throughout the season – he holds the Orange Cap with 708 runs to his name in 14 matches – other batters like Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, and Dinesh Karthik, among others, have also stepped up with strong performances in the last few matches.
Against the under-fire Royals team, RCB definitely enter the knock-out match as favourites.
