KL Rahul turns 27: Hardik Pandya leads wishes, posts ‘Brothers for life !!!!! No matter what’

KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya, both of whom are in India’s World Cup squad, have been through a lot this year. Their remarks on a chat show drew a lot of flak and it led to them being provisionally suspended from the Indian squad. However, both players are now back on the field and are in roaring form for their respective franchises in the IPL this year. This augurs well for the Indian team in the upcoming World Cup.

KL Rahul turns 27 today and Hardik Pandya posted a birthday wish for him on Instagram.

“Brothers for life !!!!! No matter what !!! Love u bro @rahulkl happy birthday. Let’s make it our year,” Pandya wrote on the post on his Instagram account.

After a slow start this his campaign, KL Rahul has got going for Kings XI Punjab at the top of the order. So far, he has scored 387 in 9 matches, including a hundred, at an impressive average of 64.50. He has already hit four fifties so far.

Hardik, on the other hand, has found his range with the bat and is in great hitting form. He has smoked 186 runs in 8 games at 46.50 with a strike rate of over 191. Also, he has picked up 7 wickets so far at 33.28 including a man-of-the-match winning performance against Chennai Super Kings.

