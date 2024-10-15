KL Rahul's emotional admission on goosebumps feeling playing in Bengaluru: ‘In two minutes you see…'

Star batter KL Rahul will be returning to play another match on his home ground as Team India is all set to take on New Zealand in the first Test match at M Chinnswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Rahul, who is an integral part of India's red-ball set-up, will be playing his third Test in Bengaluru. He enjoys a good record in front of home fans, with three half-centuries in as many matches in the past. Rahul represents Karnataka in domestic cricket and also played for the Bengaluru-based franchise from 2013 to 2016. He last played at M Chinnswamy Stadium last month in the Irani Cup, where he scored a gritty half-century in the second innings. KL Rahul returns to home ground for third time in Test cricket(BCCI Image)

Rahul opened up on his feelings about playing at his home ground, where he first played at the age of 11.

"It is always special to come back to your home ground and to a place where you have grown up and played all your cricket. The first game I played here was when I was 11 and a half years old. I am 32 now so a lot has changed but the feeling of playing here for the first time remains, so it is always special to come back home," Rahul said in a video posted by BCCI.

The Indian star has so far made 2969 Test runs from 52 matches at an average of 34.52. He asserted that it always gets nostalgic when he returns to play at M Chinnswamy Stadium where he played at every level.

"From the time you leave the dressing room, walk out to the middle, there are so many emotions that go through, so many memories that come back. In two minutes you see a whole three-hour movie and your head is having the flashbacks going about the time I played here first.

"My journey as a cricketer to playing U13, U15, U19, age group, then Ranji Trophy and IPL and now international stage, all of them come into your head. You have goosebumps and it's a magical feeling for a player," he said in the video titled 'Namma Maga' (our son).

India set to face New Zealand in a three-Test contest at home

KL Rahul walks down the memory lane

Rahul recollected the days when he used to have dosa and coffee at the clubhouse canteen at the stadium, though he has not gone there for some time.

"From age group cricket to when we were playing Ranji Trophy, that used to be the place where we used to have breakfast and come to the ground for training, finished our training and go there for lunch.

"So, we spent a lot of time at the canteen at the clubhouse behind and at the ground. I have not been there for more than a year, I don't know whether that place has been changed now.

"But it used to have really delicious food there, I start my mornings with dosa and coffee there," said