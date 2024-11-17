KL Rahul returns to batting in much-needed boost for Team India after Shubman Gill doubtful for Perth Test

In a major boost to Team India ahead of the first Test against Australia in Perth, KL Rahul returned to batting in the nets after an injury scare that forced him to retire hurt during the simulation match against India A. Rahul had copped a blow on his elbow while he was batting on 28 against Prasidh Krishna during the first day of the practice match, and failed to continue his innings. Mumbai: India's KL Rahul during a practice session ahead of their third Test cricket match against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium(PTI)

Rahul, then, remained absent throughout the second day's play at the WACA in Perth, but made a return to the nets before the third day's play. The India batter is widely touted to open the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, with Rohit Sharma likely remaining unavailable for the first Test.

The development comes a day after India were dealt a another telling blow on Saturday, as star top-order batter Shubman Gill sustained a left thumb fracture which is likely to rule him out of the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Gill reportedly suffering from fracture

Gill, one of the young heroes of India's last Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph, is a batting mainstay and in case skipper Rohit Sharma opts out of the first Test, India's top-order could look thin.

Gill got hurt while fielding on the second day of the intra-squad match simulation. He was seen in considerable pain and immediately left the field for further scans. According to a PTI source privy to the development, Gill has indeed fractured his left thumb and with less than a week left for the Test to start, it will be near impossible for the stylish right-hander to get fit in time for the opening match.

As such, KL Rahul's potential return could provide stability in the top-order. Rahul had opened the innings in the simulation match alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, too, and the team management would hope for the star batter to regain fitness when the action begins on November 22.

In case Gill is absent, Abhimanyu Easwaran or Devdutt Padikkal could be in line for his Test debut as India do not have too many options left. However, if skipper Rohit, who was blessed with a baby boy, decides to join forces with three days of training, then it would be a different story.