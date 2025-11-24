KL Rahul’s ODI captaincy not a threat to Shubman Gill as real reason behind Rishabh Pant snub emerges: Report

Senior batter KL Rahul was named India's captain for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa, which will get underway from November 30 onwards, as the BCCI's selection committee revealed the squad on Sunday. Rahul was handed over the reins after regular skipper Shubman Gill was ruled out with a neck injury, which he incurred during the first Test match against the Proteas in Kolkata on November 15. KL Rahul will lead India in the ODI series against South Africa(PTI)

Gill had taken over the ODI captaincy last month after the selectors ended Rohit Sharma’s tenure and entrusted the 25-year-old with a long-term vision ahead of the 2027 World Cup. He was expected to resume the role against South Africa at home, but a neck injury ruled him out. Vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is also unavailable after suffering an injury in Australia that required a medical procedure, forcing the selectors to appoint a temporary captain for the South Africa series.

A BCCI source told PTI that the decision is purely a “stop-gap” measure and that Rahul does not threaten Gill’s long-term captaincy plans. The star batter has previously led India in 12 matches in the format.

The source further explained that while Rishabh Pant, who is currently leading the Indian team in the second Test match in Guwahati in place of Gill, was also a viable option, he was ruled out of contention as he played just one match in the last 12 months. His last appearance was during India's tour of Sri Lanka in mid-2024, and he was an unused member of the victorious Champions Trophy squad.

"Rahul's captaincy is one off and should be seen in isolation. Rishabh (Pant) wasn't considered as he has played only one ODI game in the last one year," the source said.

While it has yet to be seen if Gill recovers for the T20I series against South Africa, which will get underway next month, the board is confident of his participation in the home ODI series against New Zealand.

"The selectors expect that Shubman Gill's neck injury will heal and he will be back against New Zealand (3 ODIs in January 2026)," the source added.

The series will begin on November 30 in Ranchi followed by matches in Raipur (December 3) and Visakhapatnam (December 6).