KL Rahul set for major batting position change as Delhi Capitals chase IPL 2025 playoff spot: Report

Delhi Capitals appear ready to reshuffle their cards as the IPL 2025 resumed on Saturday. With only three league games left and a playoff race that has seven sides still mathematically alive, the Axar Patel-led outfit is preparing to reinstall KL Rahul at the opening slot, according to a report by The Times of India. The move is likely because DC want stability and experience during the Powerplay, and few in the squad own more of either than Rahul. Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on May 5, 2025. (Photo by Noah SEELAM / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --(AFP)

Since joining the franchise this season, the 32-year-old has been a floater. Of his ten appearances, he has opened once and has come at no. 3 twice and at no. 4 on seven occasions. While the right-hander has quietly amassed impressive numbers in the middle order, management believes the continual shuffling of partners has robbed the side of rhythm at the start.

Jake Fraser-McGurk’s poor run and Faf du Plessis’ injury have forced hasty combinations; moving Rahul back to the top is viewed as the easiest route to find some stability.

Delhi made a bright start in IPL 2025, only to lose their compass after a last-ball heartbreak against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Since that defeat, the Capitals have banked just three wins in seven outings and now sit fifth with 13 points from 11 matches. Another defeat could see them leapfrogged by a congested mid-table pack.

Therefore, their season will be defined by the upcoming trio of games against the Gujarat Titans at home on Sunday, the Mumbai Indians on an away day at Wankhede, and a finale against the Punjab Kings in Jaipur.

The batting tune-up must be matched by execution with the ball. Mitchell Starc will not return for the run-in, leaving DC to lean on an attack spearheaded by left-arm duo T Natarajan and Mustafizur Rahman, with veteran right-arm seamers Mohit Sharma and Mukesh Kumar. In the spin department, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel are ever more valuable.

What Rahul offers at the top

A promotion should hand Delhi dividends. Rahul’s ability to rotate strike can release pressure on the explosive Abhishek Porel – or whichever partner is preferred – allowing the youngster to play his natural tempo.

Whether the move is enough to reboot the Capitals’ faltering campaign will be clear soon.