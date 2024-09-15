KL Rahul urged by fan to return to RCB ahead of IPL 2025, Team India star issues three-word response

Star Indian batter KL Rahul began his Indian Premier League career with his home team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2013. His tenure with RCB was brief, as he moved to Sunrisers Hyderabad for the 2014 and 2015 seasons. However, Rahul made a return to the Bengaluru-based franchise in 2016, only to miss the 2017 season due to an injury. Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul gestures to his teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants(AP)

After being released by RCB, Rahul continued his IPL career with Punjab Kings from 2018 to 2021 and later with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) from 2022 onwards.

The IPL 2025 mega auction is approaching, and with it, speculation is rife about potential team changes. Rahul, who was acquired by LSG for a hefty ₹17 crore ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, might be on the move once again. The possibility of him rejoining RCB is being widely discussed, fueled by a significant controversy involving him and LSG's team owner, Sanjiv Goenka, during the 2024 season.

After a tough defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Goenka could be seen in an animated conversation with Rahul on the field. In fact, when LSG announced Zaheer Khan as their new mentor last month, Goenka didn't confirm whether the side would retain Rahul, although he did say the Indian batter was a part of LSG's “family.”

In the midst of this speculation, a video of KL Rahul has gone viral, showing his reaction when a fan brought the subject of his possible return to RCB for IPL 2025. Rahul offered a three-word response that has only fueled the speculation further.

“I am a die-hard RCB fan. I am following RCB since very long, and you playing past in RCB, and now definitely the rumours; I won’t say anything. But yeah, I am just wishing and praying that you come into RCB and rock here,” the fan said, to which KL replied by saying, “Let’s hope so.”

Watch:

In his debut with RCB, Rahul had a modest start; he featured in five matches but only batted twice, scoring a total of 20 runs with scores of 12 and 8. Despite the limited opportunities, Rahul's talent was evident, and he returned to RCB in 2016, making a significant impact. That season, he emerged as one of the franchise’s standout performers, finishing as the third leading run-scorer with an impressive 397 runs in 14 matches. RCB reached the final in that year, and lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the title clash.