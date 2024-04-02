KL Rahul's LSG is more at home in Bengaluru than Virat Kohli's RCB in IPL 2024

As if Royal Challengers Bengaluru's dubious record at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru was not enough to make them somewhat sceptical about the 'home advantage'. RCB's upcoming match in IPL 2024 is against the Lucknow Super Giants and chances are high that LSG will feel more at home than RCB. LSG have more Karnataka cricketers than RCB in their squad. LSG's captain KL Rahul is one of Karnataka's biggest stars and then there are Devudutt Padikkal and Krishnappa Gowtham. RCB, meanwhile, have just Vijaykumar Vyashak and Manoj Bhandage. Faf du Plessis and KL Rahul(IPL)

Although Virat Kohli - he is one of the very few cricketers who have represented only one franchise in the IPL - and Faf du Plessis have played a lot of cricket at the Chinnaswamy, but the players who have grown up playing matches at the venue will surely feel comfortable.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Speaking in a video by LSG ahead of the match, KL Rahul said, "It is home (Chinnnaswammy Stadium). In my journey as a cricketer, it all started here. Whenever you come to play at Chinnnaswammy, it is electric."

KL has a fantastic first-class and List-A record, a lot of his games have come for Karnataka, besides the Indian team. In 93 first-class matches, KL has scored 6,760 runs at an average of 44.18, with 18 centuries and 32 fifties. His best score is 337. In 127 List-A games for India, KL has scored 4,830 runs at an average of 46.89, with 11 centuries and 31 fifties.

The elegant right-handed batter also represented RCB in IPL in 2013 and 2016 seasons. In 19 matches for the franchise, he has scored 417 runs at an average of 37.91, with four half-centuries in 14 innings. His best score is 68*.

KL reminisced on his side's last match against RCB at Bengaluru, a high-scoring affair. RCB had made 212/2 in 20 overs, with fifties from skipper Faf Du Plessis (79 in 46 balls, with five fours and five sixes), Virat Kohli (61 in 44 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Glenn Maxwell (59 in 29 balls, with two fours and six sixes) putting RCB in a great position. However, after LSG was reduced to 99/4, half-centuries from Marcus Stoinis (65 in 30 balls, with six fours and five sixes) and Nicholas Pooran (62 in 19 balls, with four boundaries and seven sixes) helped LSG chase down the total on final ball.

That match also is remembered for a spat between Virat and former LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir after the game.

"The last time we played here, it had everything. Great batting and bowling, drama and excitement. I cannot forget those knocks from Stoinis and Pooran. Hope this match is fillled with what the fans want and we are able to entertain them and make this match one of the best of this season," Rahul said.

Gowtham and Padikkal gear-up for ‘home’ away from home

All-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham, who has represented Karnataka in domestic cricket and plays for LSG in the IPL, said that he holds a record of scoring 149 runs and taking an eight-wicket haul in a match held here.

"On this ground, I have a record, scoring 140 and eight wicket haul in the same game. A lot of memories here," said Gowtham.

Gowtham, who has played an ODI for India, has played 59 first-class games for Karnataka, scoring 1,419 runs at an average of 19.70, with a century and five fifties. His best score is 149*.

Devdutt Padikkal, another batter who plays for Karnataka in domestic cricket and has played for RCB, said, "Obviously it is home. No matter where I go and play, always special to come back and play here."



(With ANI inputs)