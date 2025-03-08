'Kohli able to play his way because of Shreyas': India's No.4 identified as 'game changer' for Champions Trophy final

Shreyas Iyer has been one of the standout performers for India in the ongoing ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025. His form has been one of the major reasons behind Rohit Sharma and co. reaching the final of the tournament, where they will face off against New Zealand. Ahead of the final, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin showered praise on the No.4 batter, saying he is allowing Virat Kohli to play in his own fashion. Shreyas Iyer identified as biggest 'game changer' heading into Champions Trophy final. (ANI )

Ashwin credited Virat Kohli's performance to Shreyas Iyer's exceptional gameplay against the spinners in the middle overs. Virat and Shreyas have been involved in quality partnerships against Pakistan and Australia.

Shreyas Iyer has managed 195 runs in the tournament so far, which is why Ashwin sees the 30-year-old as the biggest 'game-changer' heading into the final between India and New Zealand.

“For me, the game-changer will be Shreyas Iyer. It is because of his recent form. This guy has had an excellent 2023 World Cup. He has batted well against New Zealand. He has played well at the Wankhede in Mumbai. And once again, in this tournament, he has looked crackerjack," said Ashwin on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat'.

“He has worked well on his short-ball game as well. Of course, he got out in the last game. But it shouldn’t matter. I think this is Shreyas Iyer’s biggest strength. He wants to get better at what he is not good at,” he added.

'Shreyas' gameplay helps Virat Kohli'

Shreyas and Kohli shared a 114-run stand for the third wicket in the Group A fixture between India and Pakistan. The duo again rose to the challenge in India's semi-final against Australia. Shreyas and Kohli put up a stand of 91 runs for the third wicket, helping India chase down 265.

Ashwin believes Shreyas' form has gone a long way in ensuring Virat Kohli's success in the Champions Trophy. Virat Kohli has already registered one century and one fifty in the eight-team tournament and is in contention to win the Player of the Tournament award.

“The way he plays, it helps Virat Kohli. There was a question with Gauti in the press conference. What was the conversation with Virat? Because he got out against a leg-spinner. Gauti gave an amazing answer. A guy has played 300 games. Obviously, he will get out. But apart from that, there is one thing: Virat Kohli is able to play the way he is playing because Shreyas Iyer is playing this way against spin," said Ashwin.

“So, the captains are in a catch-22 situation. There will be a partnership between Shreyas and Virat. When there is a partnership between Virat and Shreyas, the captains can’t enforce a spin choke. Shreyas is removing all the pressure from Virat. So, these two in the middle overs have forged a formidable pair. And for Virat’s success, Shreyas Iyer has played a part in it. And for Shreyas’s success, Virat has a part in it. Because this is what people call playing in partnerships," he added.

Ashwin reckons Shreyas' ability to take down spinners has helped India maintain the tempo throughout the innings, and both Virat and Shreyas have benefitted from their partnership in the middle-overs phase.

“Because if fast bowlers attack Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli can easily score runs; he can even hit the odd boundary. So, this is a combination that is made possible by Shreyas Iyer’s batting against spin. In these conditions, you can’t enforce a spin choke against India because Shreyas is batting like this. If Shreyas gets out, then it is a problem," said Ashwin.

“But I think Shreyas Iyer will once again be a game-changer," he added.