New Delhi [India], : Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer said that Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal should open in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 for the Men in Blue side. Kohli and Jaiswal should open in T20 World Cup 2024: Wasim Jaffer

The ICC T20 World Cup will be played in the West Indies and the USA from June 1 to 29. The Men in Blue will also play Bangladesh in their only warm-up game on June 1 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Jaffer took to his official X account and said that Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav should come out to bat in the third and fourth batting positions. The former India cricketer showered praise on Rohit for playing spin nicely.

"Kohli & Jaiswal should open in the World Cup IMO . Rohit & SKY should bat 3 and 4 depending on the start we get. Rohit plays spin really well so batting at 4 shouldn't be a concern," Jaffer wrote on X.

India will start their T20 World Cup campaign on June 5 against Ireland at the newly constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Meanwhile, the most-awaited blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan will take place on June 9. They will later play tournament co-hosts USA and Canada to wrap up their Group A matches.

In the tournament, India will be aiming to end their ICC trophy drought, having last won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. Since then, India has reached the 50-over World Cup final in 2023, semifinal in 2015 and 2019, the title clash of the ICC World Test Championship in 2021 and 2023, T20 WC final in 2014, semifinals in 2016 and 2022 but failed to secure a big ICC trophy.

India will be aiming to win their first T20 WC title since they won the inaugural edition of the tournament back in 2007 in South Africa. In the last edition held in Australia in 2022, India lost to England by 10 wickets in the semifinals.

India squad: Rohit Sharma , Hardik Pandya , Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant , Sanju Samson , Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

