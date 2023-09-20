'Kohli, Rohit are in form. Shami doesn't even play in this XI': Babar-led Pakistan handed brutal 'WC thrashing' warning

Team India thrashed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets last Sunday to lift a record-extending eigth Asia Cup title, as they bowled the hosts on a paltry 50 in Colombo. In an incredible spell of fast bowling, Mohammed Siraj picked six wickets for just 21 runs, while Hardik Pandya registered figures of 3/3 as Sri Lankan batters were thoroughly outclassed by the Indian pace attack. Rohit Sharma's men put out a solid display in the Asia Cup, beating Pakistan by 228 and Sri Lanka by 41 runs in the group stage as well. Captains Rohit Sharma (R) and Babar Azam at the toss for the Super Fours match between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023(ANI)

Babar Azam's Pakistan faced significant criticism after a one-sided loss against arch-rivals India, and their consequent ouster from the tournament following another defeat to Sri Lanka didn't bide well for the skipper. Babar has been facing severe criticism from former cricketers over his captaincy decisions, and it didn't help that multiple reports of a dressing room argument between Babar and Shaheen Afridi were leaked in Pakistan media following the side's loss to Sri Lanka.

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal, following India's sensational win over Sri Lanka, handed a big warning to Babar Azam's men as they prepare for the World Cup. The marquee fifty-over global tournament will take place in India in October-November, and Kamran insisted that Pakistan need to change their approach if they want to beat India come October 14, when both sides meet in the World Cup game in Ahmedabad.

“Mohammed Shami is on the bench, he doesn't play in this XI. That shows you it's a complete bowling unit. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma are in form, Shubman Gill scored a century recently, so it looks a solid batting unit. I'll just say that for the match we have on October 14, Pakistan team need to plan really well to put them under pressure,” said Kamran on his official YouTube channel.

“If they play with the same mentality as the Asia Cup, and the way we played for the past three years, they're going to get thrashed badly. They need to prepare really well.”

Struggles with injuries

Pakistan fret over the availability of Naseem Shah for the World Cup; the bowler faced a shoulder injury during the side's Super 4 match against India last week. Additionally, Haris Rauf was also forced to miss the must-win clash against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup.

The side begins its World Cup campaign on October 6 against Netherlands.

