Konstas confident of facing Jasprit Bumrah in Australia debut, reveals chat with dropped McSweeney: ‘I’m just going to…’

Having replaced Nathan McSweeney for the last two Tests vs India, Sam Konstas is set to make his international debut against world-class bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. The 19-year-old is expected to open the innings with Usman Khawaja in Melbourne. Sam Konstas is set to face Jasprit Bumrah in the Melbourne Test.

Both sides played out a draw in Brisbane, courtesy of rain, and the series is currently level at 1-1. The visitors began the 2024 Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a win in Perth, to take a 1-0 lead. Then the hosts bounced back in Adelaide, which was also a pink-ball affair, to level the series.

Sam Konstas' plan for Jasprit Bumrah and Co.

Konstas is currently in good batting form, and in an interaction with Fox Sports seemed confident of facing Bumrah and Co. “I've got a few plans against those (Indian) bowlers. Feeling like I'm moving really nice and hopefully I get that opportunity. I'm just going to react to the ball and show a bit of intent and put a bit of pressure back on the bowlers,” he said.

He also revealed that McSweeney congratulated him for his selection, despite getting dropped. “It will be a huge honour debuting. A dream come true. I think it's a sellout already (at the MCG). I'm very excited (to take on India). I want to be challenged. Nathan McSweeney is a very good player in all three formats - he actually congratulated me this morning so we're very close mates. I wish him all the best.”

Ahead of the ongoing series, India took on the Australia Prime Minister XI in a warm-up fixture, and Konstas smacked a stunning knock of 107 runs off 97 balls, packed with 14 fours and a six. He also slammed an unbeaten 73 in the second unofficial Test vs India A. Konstas represents New South Wales as a right-handed opener. He was born in Sydney and is an Australian of Greek descent. He made his Big Bash League debut this month for Sydney Thunder.