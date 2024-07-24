Srikkanth targets Agarkar over Suryakumar's T20I captaincy promotion for Sri Lanka series: 'Say it without fear'

Days after India's chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, revealed the reason behind Hardik Pandya's demotion, former Indian opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth questioned the selector's treatment of the star Team India all-rounder. Despite being a frontrunner to replace Rohit Sharma as India's new captain, Hardik was overlooked by the Indian think tank for the leadership role. India's chief selector Agarkar mentioned that Pandya lost on India's T20 captaincy to Suryakumar because of concerns over his availability. (ANI-PTI)

Following the appointment of head coach Gautam Gambhir, superstar Suryakumar Yadav became a leading candidate for the vacant captaincy post in the build-up to the Sri Lanka tour. Suryakumar eventually pipped Hardik for the captaincy post when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Team India's squad for the One Day International (ODI) and T20I series against Sri Lanka.

'Fitness is something that I will not agree'

Sharing his views on YouTube, Srikkanth counter-attacked Agarkar after the chief selector explained the rationale behind the Pandya snub. "I think they have gone from the feedback of the dressing room. It must have probably been from the IPL. Fitness is something that I will not agree. He played the entire IPL. He also bowled. Yes, he might not have done well (in the IPL). That's another issue. Mumbai Indians didn't qualify. At the World Cup, he was the vice-captain and he played well. So, fitness is something that I won't agree with," Srikkanth said.

Speaking to reporters in Gambhir's first press conference as head coach, India's chief selector Agarkar mentioned that Pandya lost on India's T20 captaincy to Suryakumar because of concerns over his availability. Hardik's frequent injury absences cost him the captaincy spot in T20Is. The white-ball maverick also lost his vice-captaincy post after a successful T20 World Cup in the Caribbean.

'Make it clear. Say it without fear'

Shubman Gill has replaced India's T20 World Cup hero as vice-captain across limited-overs formats. "Suryakumar is a fantastic person. I like him. So is Hardik. But the reasons that they are giving They could have said it in a straightforward manner 'we are dropping Hardik Pandya as captain, we want to move forward. We are looking at Suryakumar as a long term'. Make it clear. Say it without fear," Srikkanth added.