Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kshitij Naveed Kaul establishes two-shot lead in penultimate round

ANI |
Nov 09, 2024 01:35 PM IST

Kshitij, currently ranked 49th on the PGTI Order of Merit, thus continued on top of the leaderboard for the third day running

Pune [India], : Kshitij Naveed Kaul of Delhi, the overnight joint leader, posted a solid four-under 67 in round three to establish a two-shot lead at a total of 16-under 197 at The Poona Club Open being played at the Poona Club Golf Course in Pune.

Kshitij Naveed Kaul establishes two-shot lead in penultimate round
Kshitij Naveed Kaul establishes two-shot lead in penultimate round

Ahmedabad's Varun Parikh, a winner on the PGTI last month, matched the course record of eight-under 63 to climb into second place at 14-under 199.

PGTI Ranking leader Veer Ahlawat of Gurugram signed for an error-free 66 to move into tied third place at 13-under 200. Chandigarh's Karandeep Kochhar, the overnight joint leader, struck a 70 on Friday that pushed him down to tied third along with Ahlawat.

Divyansh Dubey was the highest-placed among the Pune-based professionals as he was placed tied eighth at nine-under 204.

Olympian and local lad Udayan Mane submitted a card of 70 to end the day in tied 25th at four-under 209.

The 23-year-old Kshitij Naveed Kaul , a three-time winner on the PGTI, made gains on the front nine thanks to three birdies coming at the expense of a lone bogey. He drove the Par-4 ninth green to earn a birdie with a two-putt there. Kaul's top-notch driving and chipping saw him claim three more birdies on the back nine in exchange for a solitary bogey.

Kshitij, currently ranked 49th on the PGTI Order of Merit, thus continued on top of the leaderboard for the third day running.

Kshitij, who won his maiden professional title at the Poona Club Golf Course in his rookie season in 2019, said, "It was a near-perfect day for me barring the two short putts that I missed. My short game was great, especially the chipping. I've made some quality up and downs through the week.

"My good memories from this course are an added advantage going into the final round. The key in the final round would be to keep the ball on the fairway and putt well. I'm a very calm person and I haven't really worked at that. It comes to me naturally. That always helps me in crunch situations."

The 26-year-old Varun Parikh , a two-time winner on the PGTI and currently placed 17th on the PGTI Order of Merit, equalled the course record held by six other players and jumped seven spots from his overnight tied ninth, courtesy his nine birdies that came at the cost of a lone bogey. Parikh's round featured five consecutive birdies from the 10th to the 14th.

Varun hit a couple of his iron shots within five feet for birdies while he also sank a 40-footer on the 12th and drained three other putts from a range of 10 to 15 feet for birdies.

Varun said, "This season my mindset has been to just have fun out there and not put pressure on myself. That has helped my game immensely. Today also it was about enjoying my round and that's exactly what I'll look to do in the final round. Having a win under my belt this season also adds to my confidence. I gave myself a lot of opportunities today by hitting my approach shots close and hitting almost all fairways and greens."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //