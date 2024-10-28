‘Kuldeep Yadav’s absence not a big blow': Sanjay Manjrekar's no-nonsense take on IND's BGT 2024-25 bowling attack

With the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy less than a month away, and India having announced their touring squad, speculation has begun about the combinations that India can carry into the all-important Test series. Kuldeep Yadav in action against New Zealand.(PTI)

The balance of the bowling attack is always a big question for tours in SENA nations, and a similar concern will remain on this occasion. Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma have opted for only three spinners in their squad, with the non-inclusion of Kuldeep Yadav being a point of contention.

Former Indian opener and pundit Sanjay Manjrekar, however, took an optimistic view as he weighed in on the matter. Speaking on the Star Sports ‘Follow the Blues’ show, Manjrekar said: "Everyone realises Kuldeep Yadav's value even more on good pitches. It's a setback for sure but the interesting thing with Kuldeep Yadav is that he is an extremely capable spinner but plays less for India. So when he isn't available, it's not a big blow,” stated Manjrekar.

Kuldeep was part of India’s team for the first Test match against New Zealand, but the management preferred for him to take time off to deal with his long-term groin issue.

Manjrekar pointed out that India will likely not miss Kuldeep too much, with a maximum of two spinners likely to be used in any one match. He drew comparison to Jasprit Bumrah, who will lead the pace attack for the men in blue.

“In comparison, if Bumrah isn't available, it's a big blow, but it doesn't seem like that with Kuldeep Yadav because Indian cricket has almost gotten slightly used to not playing him or playing without him,” mentioned Manjrekar.

India's spin-bowling alternatives

Kuldeep does have a Test five-fer in his only match in Australia, but with Ashwin, Jadeja, and Sundar also providing more cover with the bat, it is likely that Kuldeep would have been a depth option down under.

India will have Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, as well as Washington Sundar. Axar Patel was the other spinner not included in the squad, with Sundar’s experience in Australia meaning he was the preferred option.

"Kuldeep Yadav isn't there but you have Washington Sundar, who performed very well in India, and then experienced bowlers in Ashwin and Jadeja. So even if it's a seam-friendly pitch, I feel India might be tempted to play two spinners,” mentioned Manjrekar.

India begin their campaign in Australia on November 22 at the WACA in Perth, before moving on to Adelaide for a day-night match, rounding out their series with a return to the Gabba in Brisbane, followed by the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, and closing it out with the New Year’s Test in Sydney.