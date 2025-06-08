Kuldeep Yadav touted to get the ‘Shane Warne’ job done in England Tests: 'It's not just about bowling'

Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun shed light on the effectiveness of the wrist spinners on English soil. A young Indian team is all set to take on Ben Stokes and co. in a five-match series to start their big transitional period. India last won a Test series in England way back in 2007, and now the pressure is on Shubman Gill and Co. to end the drought and kickstart their new World Test Championship cycle on a high. Kuldeep Yadav is expected to play a big role for India in England Tests.(AP)

English conditions are renowned for favouring fast bowlers, thanks to pitches that offer swing and the frequent overcast weather, both of which pose significant challenges for batters.

However, former coach Arun asserted that the wrist spinners are also going to make a big impact in England, but for those who know the art of using the rough patches.

“Wrist spinners have always been effective, especially in England. Maybe even initially, when there is a little bit of dampness in the wicket, there is help for those wrist spinners. And also, the roughs that the bowlers create. But again, using the rough is a separate art," Arun told Revsportz.

Arun couldn't help drawing comparisons with spin great Shane Warne, stressing that wrist spin has always been a part of the sport.

The former India coach said that Kuldeep has the skills to do a big job in the Indian team's upcoming England tour.

"It's not just about bowling. I think somebody who instantly comes to our mind is Shane Warne. I think Kuldeep has got enough skills to be successful in England,” he stressed.

Kuldeep Yadav only wrist spinner in IND squad for ENG tour

Kuldeep, who has been in fine form across formats recently, could become a key figure in India's strategy—particularly if the pitches begin to offer turn and bounce as the Test series wears on. Kuldeep, a proven match-winner in white-ball cricket, has played only 13 Tests in which he claimed 56 scalps.

India have named three spinners in their squad for the five-match Test series, with Kuldeep Yadav standing out as the only wrist-spinner among them. The series is set to take place from June to August 2025, with matches scheduled at Headingley (Leeds), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Lord's and The Oval (London), and Old Trafford (Manchester).