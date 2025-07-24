Kuldeep Yadav's coach rips into Gambhir, Gill for leading conspiracy theory against spinner: 'His career will be over'

Since making his debut against Australia at Dharamsala in 2017, Kuldeep Yadav has surprisingly played just 13 Tests for India. He averages 22.16 in the format and has taken 56 wickets with four 5-wicket hauls and an economy rate of 3.55. Still, the left-arm wrist spinner fails to find any takers when it comes to breaking into the Indian Test team. For years, Kuldeep found himself behind in the pecking order with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja leading India's spin attack. However, with the retirement of Ashwin last year at the end of the Boxing Day Test against Australia, it was believed that Kuldeep would replace him as India's leading spinner. Still no Kuldeep Yadav in India's Playing XI(Reuters)

But alas! Here we are. Four Tests into the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, and Kuldeep is nowhere close to being part of the Playing XI. Watching his disciple getting ignored time and again, Kuldeep's childhood coach, Kapil Pandey, hit out at the team management, sensing foul play. Pandey fails to understand why Kuldeep is left out constantly when every other player gets a chance.

"We have to decide whether we are looking for a batter or a bowler. If he is a bowler, he should play as a bowler, and he is a top performer, who picked 21 wickets against England in only six Tests. And he also has a hundred (117) in the Ranji Trophy, if you are talking about batting. Three years ago, he also had a 40 against Bangladesh in international cricket," he told SportsBoom.

"I thought he would play all five Tests given his form in the ICC Champions Trophy [seven wickets in five matches], and the Indian Premier League [15 wickets in 14]. He is one rare spin bowler who has two ODI hat-tricks. Suddenly, I think people have forgotten about the champion Kuldeep Yadav. Whenever they have dropped a player, it has been him."

Kuldeep needs to send a reminder, says Pandey

Kuldeep Yadav could have been the X-factor for India in the fourth Test against England at Manchester. However, with India trailing 1-2 in the series, the team chose a cautious approach, sticking with the Jadeja-Washington Sundar combination for their batting contributions. Pandey expressed disappointment that Kuldeep, 30, despite a strong record against England, was sidelined for four consecutive Tests, while highlighting the spinner's dedication and hard work in preparing for the England tour.

"He has to pick a five-for again to reclaim his spot. He went for the tour thinking how he would bowl in the first match at Leeds, but his first match is yet to come. He has been out of the side irrespective of the nature of the track; seam or spin," said Pandey.

"He has to understand that he is playing for the country, and not every cricketer gets that opportunity. He has to stay positive because this series won’t be there after a few days, and a new series will come. He will get his chances, and he has to remind people how he bowled Babar Azam in the World Cup in 2019 and caught Kane Williamson off his bowling in the Champions Trophy final this year."

If Shoaib Bashir can play, why can't Kuldeep Yadav?

Pandey is baffled by Kuldeep Yadav's continued exclusion from the Indian Test squad, especially when newer players like Sai Sudharsan and Anshul Kamboj have been given Test debuts in the ongoing series. Despite Kuldeep's proven ability, he consistently finds himself overlooked. Pandey took aim at head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill, strongly suggesting a bias against his former student. Pandey is amazed at how India is reluctant to try out Kuldeep, whereas England have constantly backed Shoaib Bashir.

"It is strange that India is using left-arm spinners despite having a wrist spinner in the mix. Look at how Shane Warne fared in the English conditions. England doesn’t have an option. They don’t have a world-class spinner like Yadav. I feel sad that Bashir played three Tests, but Yadav didn’t play one. Our players are getting out to Bashir is more surprising. I think I can also bowl like Bashir (laughs)," said Pandey.

"They flew in pacer Anshul Kamboj from India, and he is playing the match. It can’t happen without the recommendation of the coach or captain. I don’t have a problem if anybody gets an opportunity, but imagine the pressure of playing in a series-defining match. If he fails to perform, his career will be over."